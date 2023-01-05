Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin

It’s the actress’s go-to for “more natural” makeup.

Kaelin Dodge
Published on January 5, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
It’s not shocking that skin tints have a mixed reputation. Many have been positioned as a miracle product that manages to somehow cover any and all blemishes while appearing to be barely there, modeled by those with already poreless, pimple-free skin. And guess what? That strategy works, because everytime I see a beautiful model with glowing skin (genetics) I buy the accompanying product (good job, marketing teams). Though many have left me disappointed, with coverage that *I* would not classify as a tint, one has remained a staple in my makeup bag, and it also happens to be a “can’t live without” product for Hilary Swank.

The actress recently revealed to The Strategist that Ilia, a clean-makeup brand that’s quickly become a celebrity staple used by everyone from Kate Hudson to Jenna Ortega, is her go-to. Swank noted that she gravitated towards this brand because of the “organic and natural” products, and has found that she likes “everything they make,” including its popular Super Serum Skin Tint.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 - Balos ST3

Ilia

Shop now: $48; iliabeauty.com

The brand’s skin tint is a serum, makeup, and SPF hybrid available in 30 shades. It’s designed to give lightweight coverage and add moisture to the skin through hyaluronic acid and plant-based squalene while also protecting it. Swank has become such a fan, she’s made it a part of her on-set glam. “The Super Serum Skin Tint can go underneath anything, and there’s a tint to it if you want a really light makeup base. I ask every makeup artist I work with now to use [non-toxic products], and we’re using Ilia makeup on Alaska Daily.”

While she might have opted for this formula due to the clean ingredients, I bought it because shoppers said it made them look like they were wearing a “real life Instagram filter.” The tint passed my “applies well with hands” test, smoothing the dryer sections of my face. The coverage is somewhere between light and medium; it evens out my skin tone and blurs imperfections without a full-face-of-glam look. And as someone with dry skin, I’m obsessed with the serum aspect – this goes on dewy and leaves my skin feeling hydrated and plump all day. 

On the other end, I’m not obsessed with the smell (though I have gotten over it). If you’re new to clean makeup, the scent might surprise you, but it just means Ilia hasn’t added any unnecessary, irritating ingredients to the formula. So no, it doesn’t smell like flowers, but it also doesn’t leave me with broken-out skin – personally, I’ll take the latter. 

For everyday makeup, Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint is a must, with natural ingredients and a natural look. Grab the Hilary Swank, Miranda Kerr, and beauty editor-approved product today for $48.

