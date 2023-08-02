Hilary Swank Says Turning 49 As a First-Time Mom Made for Her “Happiest Birthday of All”

Hilary Swank may be used to ringing in her birthday alongside her husband of nearly five years, Philip Schneider, but this year, the new mom had a few additional extra-special guests to celebrate with: her newborn twins.

Ahead of Swank’s 49th birthday, which took place over the weekend on July 30, a source told Us Weekly that the actress couldn’t wait to celebrate her first birthday since becoming a mom.

“This is going to be the happiest birthday of all for Hilary,” the source shared. “She’s been living her dream come true ever since she welcomed her babies. She can’t believe she’s celebrating this birthday with her amazing husband and two incredible twins.”

The source continued, “She already has the best gift she could ever receive and couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Swank, who tied the knot with Schneider back in 2018, first announced news of her pregnancy last fall during an October appearance on Good Morning America. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the actress shared at the time. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Hilary later announced news of her twins’ arrival by sharing a sweet and simple Instagram post on Easter Sunday.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼,” she captioned a photo of her holding the babies (whose names she’s yet to share publicly) while staring at a sunset. “Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽”