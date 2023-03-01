Hilary Duff Joked About Feeling Like a “Teen Mom” at 24

Hilary Duff is getting super real about being a young mom. During an appearance on the Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck (her How I Met Your Father co-star and fellow child actor) and Ben Soffer, Duff joked that she was practically a "teen mom" at 24 when she welcomed her son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"I think that I was just really ready," she explained to the hosts. "I told you, the touring was really hard, and I just decided after one of my tours, my last tour, I was like, 'I need a, a serious break, and I need to lock myself in my house and figure out how to take care of myself, feed myself, what I like, what I don't like.'"

"Then I met my first husband, and two years, maybe three years later, I just felt really ready to open that chapter of my life," she said about becoming a mother. "I always wanted to be a young parent."

The actress added that she "always knew" she was "meant to be a mom," though the journey hasn't always been easy. She recalls one point when she "had a 2-year-old and was divorced." "It was hard because I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet," she remembered. "But I just figured it out and loved it. I love being a mom so much."

"I wouldn't change it at all," she concluded. "And now my son, he's turning 11 in March."

Duff later met her current husband Matthew Koma and the two tied the knot in 2019. The couple now share daughters Banks Violet and Mae James.