Hilary Duff Uses the "Dewy" Skin Tint InStyle Editors Credit for "Concealing Tomato-Red Skin"

It has thousands of five-star ratings, too.

Published on March 17, 2023

I’m the first person to get on a soapbox and preach about why you need to wear sunscreen daily — regardless of the season or the weather. This is, of course, easier said than done. How are you supposed to fit SPF into a thorough skincare and makeup routine? The answer is with the Hilary Duff- and beauty editor-recommended Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40

In a recent interview with The Strategist, the actress said, “you know when you layer a bunch of products and they start to peel? [Supergoop Glowscreen] doesn’t do that at all. It makes you look kind of dewy.” This isn’t the first time this tinted sunscreen has come up, either: An InStyle editor recently credited it with “concealing [her] tomato-red complexion.” If those aren’t strong enough endorsements, consider the fact that Glowscreen also has more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. 

Supergoop! Glowscreen Glowy Primer + Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com 

This is the type of product where the sacrifice of utility and efficacy is usually aesthetics — you won’t get sunburnt, but your complexion will look chalky. The Supergoop sunscreen does away with that. Duff described it as giving her “a rosy iridescent glow.” 

The concealing, glow-enhancing yet sun-protective formula comes down to a few key ingredients. Niacinamide blurs pores and reduces redness and hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 hydrate your skin and help it retain moisture throughout the day. Whatever the secret sauce is, the result is a product shoppers call “hands down the best sunscreen [they’ve] ever used.” 

One Amazon reviewer wrote, “typically I don’t like sunscreens that are intended for daily use because they feel heavy and by the end of the day my makeup is oily and smeared… [Glowscreen] is light and doesn’t affect make up application or setting… after I put it on I often don’t even need makeup because it provides a great glow and natural look.” Many shoppers also say that you don’t have to worry about Supergoop’s sunscreen settling into your pores or fine lines, because it’s also a primer — it turns your face into an even base. 

Shop the SPF-infused priming, concealing, and dew-enhancing Supergoop Glowscreen skin tint at Amazon. 

