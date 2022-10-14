Hilary Duff Just Elevated One of This Season's Hottest Pant Trends

Snakeskin *handshake emoji* leather pants.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on October 14, 2022 @ 02:34PM
Hilary Duff Just Elevated One of This Season's Hottest Pant Trends
Photo:

Backgrid

One of the hottest trends of this season is the leather (and faux leather) pant. Whether you've spotted these trousers on your social feeds or in the office, there's no denying the influence that the staple has had on all of our fall wardrobes. Celebrities are even utilizing the piece to elevate their errand-running looks.

The latest to do it was actress, mother, and fashion extraordinaire Hilary Duff, who took the trend to the next level on Thursday in beige-and-brown snakeskin-print leather slacks which she paired with a simple black sweater and white Converse. Duff accessorized the outfit with a green Chloé purse, gold hoop earrings, and brown sunglasses, and her famous blonde hair was pulled into a sleek low bun.

The star has been busy filming season 2 of her Hulu show, How I Met Your Father, a spinoff based on the original show How I Met Your Mother, which aired from 2005 to 2014. Duff recently shared a funny behind-the-scenes photo to her Instagram, in which she sat next to a dummy on set wearing an outfit very similar to her own.

"A spitting image," she captioned the post. "Also a glamorous peek inside our wardrobe room."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Katie Holmes October 6 Brown Duster Coat Look of the Day
Katie Holmes Finally Dressed for the Weather With the New “It” Coat of the Season
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Nostalgic Pants Made Her Foolproof Fall Outfit Anything but Basic
Anne Hathaway 'The View' Checkered Blazer Minidress Boots New York City
Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Biggest Blazer and No Pants
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid’s Waist-Cinching Detail Isn’t Even the Sexiest Thing About Her Latest Look
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 â Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 — Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Brown Is Fall's Most "Wearable Shade," According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
This Is Fall 2022's Most Wearable Shade, According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Paired Her See-Through, Polka-Dot Blouse With a Black Bra
Fall Fashion Trends
The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, According to Stylists
Summer Fall Staples
How to Make Your Favorite Summer Staples Work for the Fall
Best Plus-Size Belts
Plus-Size Belts That Will Instantly Transform Any Outfit
Clean Girl Aesthetic
How to Channel the Clean Girl Aesthetic, According to Fashion Influencers Who Have Already Nailed the Trend
Amazon most-loved fall clothes tout
The 15 Fall Fashion Pieces Amazon Shoppers Love Most This Season — and a Stylist Approves, Too
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Paired Her $2,100 Designer Bag With the $4 KN95 Face Mask Hollywood Loves
15 Trends to Try This Summer
12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts
Zoë Kravitz wearing a black skirt, green Telfar bag, and a blue tank top
20 Times Zoë Kravitz's Outfit Made Us Say 'Wow, I Want to Wear That'