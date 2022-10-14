Hilary Duff Just Elevated One of This Season's Hottest Pant Trends

One of the hottest trends of this season is the leather (and faux leather) pant. Whether you've spotted these trousers on your social feeds or in the office, there's no denying the influence that the staple has had on all of our fall wardrobes. Celebrities are even utilizing the piece to elevate their errand-running looks.

The latest to do it was actress, mother, and fashion extraordinaire Hilary Duff, who took the trend to the next level on Thursday in beige-and-brown snakeskin-print leather slacks which she paired with a simple black sweater and white Converse. Duff accessorized the outfit with a green Chloé purse, gold hoop earrings, and brown sunglasses, and her famous blonde hair was pulled into a sleek low bun.

The star has been busy filming season 2 of her Hulu show, How I Met Your Father, a spinoff based on the original show How I Met Your Mother, which aired from 2005 to 2014. Duff recently shared a funny behind-the-scenes photo to her Instagram, in which she sat next to a dummy on set wearing an outfit very similar to her own.

"A spitting image," she captioned the post. "Also a glamorous peek inside our wardrobe room."