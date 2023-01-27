Hilary Duff Roasted Her Husband Matthew Koma in an Instagram Post for International Spouse Day

Hilary Duff is celebrating International Spouse Day with a sweet (and funny) Instagram tribute to her husband Matthew Koma. And like any good wife, the actress is roasting her man in the process.

On Thursday, Duff shared a cute selfie of the husband-and-wife duo to Instagram, in which they wore coordinating couple baseball caps. Duff appeared to sit on Koma's lap while wearing a baby blue pullover. Koma wore a black T-shirt, a fuzzy red jacket, and square sunglasses. Duff's caption honored her husband while also teasing him in the process.

"I was told it’s national spouse day," she wrote alongside the snap. "You tease and give me hell Matthew and I love you so much. My own personal troll. Keep me please."



The actress and the musician first met in 2013, Duff told Vogue in an interview. In 2018, the duo welcomed their first baby Banks Violet Bair and tied the knot in 2019. The two announced the arrival of their second baby Mae James Bair in March 2021.

When she's not on mom (or wife) duty, the actress is busy filming and promoting her show How I Met Your Father a reboot of the 2005 sitcom How I Met Your Mother. During a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Duff joked about kissing her co-star and Sex and the City alum John Corbett in the new season of HIMYF. "In my mind, he's Aidan," she said. "I did call him John on set. But I have to — not suffer through — but, you know, a lot of my life I'm called Lizzie [McGuire], so, it's just, that's what it is."

The two also starred together in the 2004 film Raise Your Voice. When Meyers reminded her that Corbett played her teacher back then, she responded. "He sure did, and now we are smooching it up."

She added, "She's 35 now, we're cool."