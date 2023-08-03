Hilary Duff Insists You Don’t Have to Be Famous to Be in Her Cool Mom Group

Hilary Duff isn't your average mom. For starters, the actress and singer has a decades-spanning career in Hollywood with projects that have lived on in the hearts of millennials everywhere. Plus, Duff has the coolest mom club that seems to be exclusively made up of her famous friends, including Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor, and Ashley Tisdale (a friend group that is quite literally what dreams are made of). But the actress swears you don't have to be a celebrity to join the group — it was just a coincidence that they're all in the industry.

"Well, you need a certain amount of Instagram followers, a couple of hit songs, a fashion label, and to be an amazing chef," she tells InStyle with a laugh. "I’m just kidding. It was so weird that all of us had babies at the same time. But that was a very happy accident, and I swear you don’t have to be famous to be in the group."

The mom of three already shares an 11-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and has two daughters, 4-year-old Banks Violet and 2-year-old Mae James, with her husband Matthew Koma. The mom squad commissioned after Duff welcomed her youngest into the world, and since she wasn't new to the whole mom thing, Duff took the reigns and started showing her other friends the ropes.

Getty Images

"I feel like I was kind of the ring leader because I’ve had children before, and all of them were on their first child," she says during wellness brand Olly's back-to-school event. "I was like, 'OK, we have a music class, and here’s what we do. And once we’re done with the music class, we transition to a bounce gymnastics class,' and everyone was just like 'OK, OK!' Now we’re all split up which is so sad ‘cause the kids are starting school. We’re obviously very tight, and we have our true thread that lives on, but now everyone is starting school and has their own schedules."

Duff attended the party in a sheer white Tory Burch skirt and shirt set, which she accessorized with a matching on-trend belt purse and chrome heels. The star's style is something that admittedly dates back to her school days. In her interview with InStyle, Duff shares that fashion played a key role in her childhood and would even be the catalyst of fights with her sister Haylie Duff — something all sisters can relate to.

"Shopping for school supplies was always fun, getting a new Lisa Frank folder, and then usually fighting with my sister," she says. "We wore the same size uniform where we could share, and there was one pretty short skirt and whoever got their hands on it first got to be the cuter one that day. So I feel like if I got my hands on that the first day of school, it was a good first day."

