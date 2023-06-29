Hilary Duff Just Wore the "Perfect" Summer Sandal From This Celebrity-Favorite Shoe Brand

If you could see my shoe rack, which has officially overflowed onto the ground next to it, you’d ask me, “Why the hell are you looking at new sandals?” And I’d respond that I have a good reason. With at least four styles I wear on repeat (and more I’m slowly filtering in), my limit had — or so I told myself — officially been reached. But then I saw Hilary Duff wearing a pair of surprisingly modern sandals and, well, now they’re in my cart.

It pleasantly surprised when I found out the chunky sandal the How I Met Your Father star paired with oversized capris was actually from everybody’s favorite sandal brand — Birkenstock. Yes, the brand behind the iconic Arizona sandal and the always sold-out Boston clog stunned me with a style I didn’t know existed before, but immediately knew I needed. Diverging from the long list of celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross, Katie Holmes, and Gwyneth Paltrow who’ve opted for the brand’s strappy staple, Duff wore the brand’s thick, suede-strapped Kyoto style.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

The Kyoto sandal finds something of a balance between some of Birkenstock's hottest styles. Like the Boston, the Kyoto has an ultra-soft suede upper while leaning into what the brand is most known for: comfort. The footbed is made out of a cork and latex blend designed to form to your foot for support where you need it, while the hook and loop strap allows for easy adjustments.

According to shoppers, this style is “incredibly comfortable,” with one one shopper writing that the shoe has a “perfect arch support” and fit. One person said that after trying on their first pair, they immediately went online to grab a second, explaining that they didn’t “want to risk being without” the “unbelievably comfortable” shoes. And according to another customer, the Kyotos are “by far the best pair” of Birkenstocks they’ve bought, with the adjustable strap keeping the sandals “very secure” on their feet.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

In addition to being designed with comfort in mind, these sandals — available in four colors between Nordstrom and Zappos — are chic, with a look customers describe as “modern.” “They are stylish and work with pants and dresses,” wrote a shopper who was impressed with the quality of the shoe, which they estimated “should last for decades.” And another shopper loved that the summer shoe was both “practical” and “very stylish.”

Each year we get a new ‘It’ Birkenstock, and if Duff’s latest sandal is any indication of what’s next, we expect the brand’s Kyoto slide to be the star this summer. Grab the sandal shoppers and stars love for $150 today.

