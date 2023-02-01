Hilary Duff Just Wore the Classic Winter Coat Trend Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing

I’ve loved Hilary Duff since she starred in Lizzie McGuire — just ask my parents, who willingly listened to me sing the theme song on repeat. Since her 2000s golden-aged fashion (think: headbands, pink tie-dye shirts, and bangs), she’s been a style icon. Twenty-two years later, she’s still got it — but this time, she’s adding a bit more maturity into the mix.

Getting ready to join the Live With Kelly and Ryan morning talk show, Duff dressed in a puff-sleeve blouse that featured a large black flower, a pair of cream, center-seamed pants, and finished off the look off with black, open-toe pumps. But her sophisticated overcoat had me seeing stars.

According to a brand representative, the coat is from Astr the Label — one of my all-time favorite brands for chic dresses and night-out outfits. The longline coat is made with an intricate stitching pattern and includes two notched lapels. The midi-length falls right at Duff’s ankles, making it the ideal winter layer. Best of all: The pockets are real.

Duff isn’t the only one who’s been rocking peacoats in cold-weather. Kate Middleton has been reaching for the universally flattering style almost every day. Last month, she wore a blue and green tartan take on the jacket, and even wore another longer version of it just yesterday. If Hilary Duff and Kate Middleton have both strutted in this must-have winter outerwear style, I’m calling it a trend right here and right now.

Though, I should warn you: The exact style worn by the How I Met Your Father star is bound to sell out. In fact, some sizes have already sold out on the Revolve website. Lucky for you, all are still in stock at Astr the Label — but there’s no telling for how long.

