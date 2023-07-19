Hilary Duff Wore the Summer Wardrobe Basic That's Taking Over Hollywood

It’s no secret that celebrities are living in tiny tops this season. Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber are just a few of the Hollywood heavy hitters who have been spotted out and about in the cropped tee trend. If you’re missing this closet staple, consider this your sign to finally grab the basic you can wear on repeat for the rest of the summer and beyond.

Hilary Duff is now the latest star to incorporate the style into her everyday wardrobe. The How I Met Your Father actress has been photographed in several cropped Alo Yoga iterations in June and July alone, including the Alosoft Top That Bra Tank, the Alosoft Crop Finesse Tee, and the Cropped All Day Short-Sleeve. The Finesse Tee, which boasts a super-soft, sueded performance jersey for the ideal fit, has been praised by shoppers as the “cornerstone of any wardrobe” and “the perfect cropped tee.”

As for the Cropped All Day Short-Sleeve, which Duff sported in classic white with black leggings and a baby blue Chanel bag, one customer says that it’s “great quality, comfy, and cute,” noting that it’s “not too oversized” either. The best-selling tee hits right at the waist to pair well with higher-rise bottoms like leggings, bike shorts, and jeans and comes in black and white, while the Finesse style is available in black, white, and a currently sold-out light green shade.

While Duff’s affinity for a good Alo Yoga fit is evident — in June, she stepped out in the Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Legging and coordinating Heavy Weight Free Time Crewneck — she’s not the only celeb who’s a fan of the athleisure brand. Just last week, Jennifer Garner wore a pair of the “amazingly flattering” Vapor Leggings, while Alessandra Ambrosio, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner have previously repped Alo Yoga themselves.

Keep scrolling to shop a variety of Alo Yoga crop tops you can incorporate into your street style à la Hilary Duff.

Alo

Alo

Alo

Alo