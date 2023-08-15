The Fine Lines on My Neck and Chest Are Already Disappearing After Using This New LED Mask for 2 Weeks

As a beauty editor, it’s my job to try the latest and greatest skincare products and devices. While I’m supposed to approach each one with a healthy dose of skepticism and unbiased judgment, there are certain launches that bring immediate excitement when they cross my desk; HigherDose’s new Red Light Neck Enhancer was one such case.

I’ve been a huge fan of LED therapy for as long as I can remember. I first encountered the technology about a decade ago, when my facialist recommended the use of blue LED light to treat some mild breakouts, and in the many years since, I’ve introduced a small army of at-home LED masks and devices into my regular skincare routine. With regular use, blue LED light has continued to help me keep acne at bay, while red light has helped prevent and treat any fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation as I’ve gotten older.

So, when I heard that HigherDose — a brand whose lineup of devices, like the Red Light Face Mask, I’ve long been a fan of — was introducing a new LED product, I knew I wanted to be among the first to try it.

Higherdose

The Red Light Neck Enhancer, I soon learned, would bring the power of red and near-infrared light to an oft-neglected area, one that even a beauty lover like myself largely ignores: the neck and chest. With 150 LEDs and two powerful wavelengths, this at-home device promised to stimulate collagen, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve skin tone and texture, and fight acne and hyperpigmentation on the neck, décolletage, or back in just a few 10- to 20-minute sessions. Basically, the annoying sunspots on my chest and the damage caused by tech neck would be a thing of the past — as soon as I could get my hands on the Enhancer.

So, when the HigherDose device arrived in July, I was all too eager to try it out and start turning back the clock on the skin just beneath my chin. The timing couldn’t have been better since UV damage on my neck and chest seems impossible to avoid during the warmer months, regardless of how much sunscreen I apply and reapply. I pulled the bright blue silicone device out of the box, and after thoroughly cleansing my neck and chest and applying a favorite serum, I affixed the Velcro straps around my neck, adjusting for a secure but comfortable fit, and placed the Enhancer over my chest.

I was thrilled to see that just like the brand’s best-selling face mask, this new device also featured a cordless design, meaning I wouldn’t be stuck sitting next to an outlet for the next 20 minutes. So, I flicked on the power button and let the red light work its magic, as I headed to the kitchen to start making dinner. (I did get a few weird looks from my dog, who was struck by his mom’s latest accessory.) I didn’t expect much from the first session — after all, I knew it would take time to see any real results — but to my amazement, when I removed the device after 20 minutes, my neck and chest already looked more even. So, I was excited to see what would happen after a couple of weeks of using it.

Fast forward to two weeks of using the Neck Enhancer every other day, I was elated to see that most of the freckles and spots on my chest were beginning to seriously fade and the fine lines on my neck appeared less deep. Even after a day at the beach (albeit with SPF 65), the slight sunburn I’d accumulated on my decolletage seemed to disappear within hours of using the device.

Needless to say, I was convinced of the Neck Enhancer’s benefits and am thrilled to now have a new addition to my LED family — and a reason to start giving a little bit more love and care to my skin, beyond just my face. If you’re looking to tackle everything from texture to dark spots to fine lines on your neck and chest, shop HigherDose’s Red Light Neck Enhancer — you won’t regret it.