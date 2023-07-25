The Unexpected, Frizz-Reducing Hair Product Amazon Shoppers Use to “Stop Shedding” Is 67% Off

If you struggle with frizzy hair, you’ve probably spent many hours searching for sprays, oils, and shampoos that promise to smooth out your strands. And while there certainly are effective anti-frizz products on the market, there’s another simple step you can take to achieve silky locks: using a microfiber towel. The best-selling Hicober Microfiber Hair Towels, in particular, leave shoppers with “smooth and frizz-free” hair, and a pack of three is on sale for 67 percent off at Amazon thanks to an on-site coupon.

Made from ultra-absorbent microfiber, the hair wrap gently holds your locks and dries them faster than an average bath towel. It has a long shape that’s perfect for twisting your hair into, as well as a button closure to secure the towel in place. Plus, the wrap will keep all those short, pesky hairs out of your face while you apply your post-shower skincare.

Amazon

More than 16,600 Amazon shoppers have given the microfiber hair towels a five-star rating — nearly 2,500 of which left glowing reviews, including some with thick, curly locks. One reviewer with curly hair said the towel “cuts the drying time in half and eliminates frizz,” while another shopper said their “natural curls have been coming out easier” since switching to the microfiber option. Plus, a third person with thick hair said their locks are “now soft” and “curls stay intact better than drying with a regular towel.”

Users with thinner hair are fans of the towel, too. One reviewer said it’s “gentle on [their] fine, fragile strands,” and a second shopper said their “fine, long hair feels less tangled than it does when [they] towel-dry.” A third reviewer even said the microfiber wrap has helped “stop shedding,” since it absorbs moisture on its own, rather than requiring them to rub and pull a bath towel through their hair.

Given that we still have plenty of hot and humid summer days in our future, there’s never been a better time to try out a frizz-fighting, microfiber hair towel — and it doesn’t hurt that Amazon’s best-selling hair-drying towels are on sale for $4 apiece. Be sure to grab a pack of three Hicober Microfiber Hair Towels while it’s still 67 percent off.