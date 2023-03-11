Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air" — and They’re $7 Apiece

Let's face it: Not all leggings are created equal. Some are compressive and offer extra support — think of your favorite workout leggings, while others that feel like a second skin are ideal for errands and lounging. If you prefer a bit of both, these high-waisted Amazon leggings have been described by shoppers as being "soft as air."

The Hi Clasmix leggings feature a high, elastic waistband that offers mild support, but thanks to its polyester and spandex blend, they’re still incredibly soft. The leggings are available individually or in packs of three with various color combos and lengths, and all come in sizes small to medium and large to X-large. Best of all: Nearly all are up to 49 percent off, including the single black pair that’s now on sale for $10 and a three-pack for $20 — that’s $7 apiece.

Shop now: $10 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Shop a single pack of leggings in cropped and standard lengths, offered in black, red, and white. The discounted three-packs are available in more color options, such as neutral gray and white, and more muted pastel tones like blue, green, pink, and purple that are perfect for spring. There are also prints like camo and marble.

A classic pair of black leggings is versatile, sleek, and easy to style. Outside of the gym, you can wear them with a leather jacket and heeled leather boots for an upscale look or dress them down with a sweatshirt and sneakers for a casual feel. And with so many color combinations, these Hi Clasmix leggings are giving your favorite pair of jeans the back seat when it comes to easy-to-wear bottoms.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); amazon.com

With over 11,000+ five-star ratings, these high-waisted leggings are Amazon shopper-approved for quality and comfort. One pregnant shopper described them as "so soft, so comfortable, and light as air." Another five-star reviewer said they’re "super flattering" and "thin but not see-through." And a final shopper confirmed that these leggings aren’t heavily thick or compressive like most activewear, but “they don't feel constricted,” making them “soft and comfortable [and] so great for lounging.”

Hi Clasmix's High-Waisted Leggings are as comfy as they are versatile. Buy a single black pair for $10 or a three-pack for $20 — it’s basically like getting one for free.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $23); amazon.com