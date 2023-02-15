Shoppers Say These “Buttery-Soft” Amazon Leggings Look and Feel Like Expensive Brands, but They’re Only $28

They’re the ultimate dupe.

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury is a Commerce Producer at Dotdash Meredith.
Published on February 15, 2023

Amazon Dupe Lululemon Leggings
Photo:

Getty Images

They say you can never have too many leggings in your closet. If you’ve spent countless hours looking for a pair that won’t break the bank, here’s some good news: You can find quality ones on Amazon. In fact, shoppers have found leggings that are just as good as high-end brands. Enter: Heynuts Essential 7/8 Leggings

Available in 21 colors, from black to garnet red, and sizes S to XL, the full-length leggings are made of a nylon and spandex material that hugs your waist without rolling down through squats and cardio. Plus, thanks to a waist-snatching effect that holds everything in place, they smooth while highlighting curves. Customers particularly love that this pair is not see-through, with one claiming they tested these out at the gym and they “passed the squat test.” 

HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings, Buttery Soft Pants Hawthorn Athletic Yoga Pants 25''

Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

The leggings received a perfect rating from nearly 10,000 shoppers who love its flattering features and true-to-size fit at “a great price.” One particularly called them a great bargain, noting that they’re a dupe of Lululemon leggings because of the “thicker, quality material that's buttery-soft.” They added that they recommended this pair to family members who had the same reactions when they first tried them on, and especially appreciate that they don’t have to “constantly tug to keep them up.” 

Pair these leggings with your favorite cropped hoodie for a cute gym look by day. Or if you’re lounging around the house, throw on a plaid corduroy shirt or an oversized sweater to go with a more chill vibe. 

Add these under-$30 leggings from Heynuts to your athleisure wardrobe to get the look and feel of Lululemon for way less. 

