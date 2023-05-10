Mature Shoppers Say This Hydrating CC Cream Leaves Skin “Dewy” Without Settling Into Fine Lines

It perfects skin without any cakiness.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Published on May 10, 2023

Hey Honey CC Cream
Photo:

Courtesy Hey Honey

I’d analogize CC creams — AKA “color-correcting” or “color-control” creams — to the beauty equivalent of a shacket; they deliver skin-perfecting coverage in a lightweight manner that feels seasonally appropriate for this time of year. Plus, CC creams are typically more breathable than your average foundation. As makeup artist Nick Lujan previously told InStyle, "CC creams offer a natural, skin-like look,” and “balance the skin tone without adding a lot of coverage.” Moreover, CC creams “are usually full of skin-caring benefits.” One such example is the Hey Honey Skincare Trick and Treat CC Cream, which has ample shopper acclaim at Amazon thanks to its skincare-forward ingredients.

Hey Honey Skincare Trick and Treat CCÂ² Cream SPF 46+

Amazon

Shop now: $42; amazon.com

The Hey Honey Skincare Trick and Treat CC Cream is a tinted, skin-perfecting formula that hydrates skin and blurs imperfections without settling into fine lines. Designed to suit all skin types, including oily, dry, and sensitive, it’s spiked with SPF 45 for protection against skin-aging UV rays and squalane and honey, which are particularly beneficial ingredients for dry and mature skin.

Squalane, “the vegan version of squalene,” as dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano previously told InStyle,has wonderful hydrating properties and maintains our skin's own moisture barrier.” Ergo, it makes for an excellent addition to skincare products and tinted complexion products — as demonstrated by the Hey Honey CC Cream, where it improves suppleness both instantly and over time by supporting the all-important skin barrier.

Honey is a humectant that draws moisture from the surrounding air and instills a plump appearance to dry skin. Moreover, the ingredient offers antibacterial properties, making it an ideal choice for quelling blemishes — even preventing them before they start.

One shopper calls the Honey Skincare Trick and Treat CC Cream the “best CC cream ever,” particularly for “for maturing skin” thanks to how it blends “perfectly” and leaves skin “dewy” with a “velvet-soft finish.” Another acne-prone shopper with “annoyingly sensitive skin,” applauds the CC cream for how opaquely it covers blemishes — and “never gets cakey” despite its full-coverage finish.

For a smooth, even-toned CC Cream that offers myriad benefits — including hydration, antibacterial properties, and sun protection — shop the Hey Honey Skincare Trick and Treat CC Cream at Amazon for $42.

