Even “Shoe Snobs” Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazon’s Best-Selling Loafers

While many people start their morning by making coffee and reading The New York Times, I start mine by opening up Amazon’s Best-Sellers list (bravely opening myself up to philistine allegations). To be fair, this is in part for my job, but it’s also become part of something else: FOMO. As I open the tab and start sorting through that day’s hottest in beauty and women’s fashion, I’m looking to answer one question: What trends am I missing out on?

The answer, oftentimes, is many. Despite my efforts — like curating my social media feeds to give me skincare, makeup, and fashion trends — sometimes one will pass me by. This list keeps me up to date on not what people are just talking about, but what they’re actually loving. In a way, Amazon shoppers kind of start their own trends. And right now, one shoe is ranking above the rest – and, yes, it’s one that surprised me.

Hey Dude’s lace-up loafer, despite it being winter, is not just Amazon’s number one loafer, but the third overall top seller in women’s fashion. The flexible, lightweight shoe, which features a removable memory foam insole, is available in 53 colors. And right now, it starts at just $36.

Amazon

Shop now: $36—$60; (Originally $55); amazon.com

These shoes are shopper-loved, with one self-identified “shoe snob,” who is particular about comfort, writing that they “already want more pairs.” It’s not hard to see why, with so many shoppers noting just how nice they feel while on. As one explains, “These shoes are so comfortable and lightweight that it feels like you’re walking on air,” and another wrote that these require “no break-in” and remain comfortable “throughout the day” even when “walking a lot.”

And while comfort might be the primary reason behind many shoppers’ obsessions, the style shouldn’t be overlooked. As one shopper with larger feet explained, “Shoes that were made in this style [tend to make] my feet look like they [go] on forever (literal boats!). Somehow, these do not do that,” describing the shoes as “comfortable and stylish” and them as a “converted skeptic.” Another five-star reviewer added that these are, “comfortable and cute at the same time.”

Join the thousands of shoppers (68,300-plus, to be exact) who are loving these best-selling loafers while they’re on sale for just $36.