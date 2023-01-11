Even “Shoe Snobs” Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazon’s Best-Selling Loafers

Starting at $36.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge

Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 @ 09:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Even âShoe Snobsâ Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazonâs Best-Selling Loafers That Start at $36
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

While many people start their morning by making coffee and reading The New York Times, I start mine by opening up Amazon’s Best-Sellers list (bravely opening myself up to philistine allegations). To be fair, this is in part for my job, but it’s also become part of something else: FOMO. As I open the tab and start sorting through that day’s hottest in beauty and women’s fashion, I’m looking to answer one question: What trends am I missing out on? 

The answer, oftentimes, is many. Despite my efforts — like curating my social media feeds to give me skincare, makeup, and fashion trends — sometimes one will pass me by. This list keeps me up to date on not what people are just talking about, but what they’re actually loving. In a way, Amazon shoppers kind of start their own trends. And right now, one shoe is ranking above the rest – and, yes, it’s one that surprised me. 

Hey Dude’s lace-up loafer, despite it being winter, is not just Amazon’s number one loafer, but the third overall top seller in women’s fashion. The flexible, lightweight shoe, which features a removable memory foam insole, is available in 53 colors. And right now, it starts at just $36.

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers

Amazon

Shop now: $36—$60; (Originally $55); amazon.com 

These shoes are shopper-loved, with one self-identified “shoe snob,” who is particular about comfort, writing that they “already want more pairs.” It’s not hard to see why, with so many shoppers noting just how nice they feel while on. As one explains, “These shoes are so comfortable and lightweight that it feels like you’re walking on air,” and another wrote that these require “no break-in” and remain comfortable “throughout the day” even when “walking a lot.”

And while comfort might be the primary reason behind many shoppers’ obsessions, the style shouldn’t be overlooked. As one shopper with larger feet explained, “Shoes that were made in this style [tend to make] my feet look like they [go] on forever (literal boats!). Somehow, these do not do that,” describing the shoes as “comfortable and stylish” and them as a “converted skeptic.” Another five-star reviewer added that these are, “comfortable and cute at the same time.”

Join the thousands of shoppers (68,300-plus, to be exact) who are loving these best-selling loafers while they’re on sale for just $36.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Iâm an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs For Their 2023 Glow-Up
I’m an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs for Their 2023 Glow-Up
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
Iâm a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These are the TK Leather Pieces Iâm Buying for Winter
I’m a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These Are the 10 Best Leather Pieces I’m Buying for Winter
Related Articles
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Pants Trend I’ve Been Living in With the Winter Shoe Hack I’ve Been Dying to Try
Tracee Ellis Ross Larroude Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Sexy Leather Boots From a Brand That's Blowing Up in Hollywood
Amazon puffer jackets under $50
Level Up Your Puffer Game This Season With These Cute, Under-$50 Jackets From Amazon
Best Ear Muffs
The 10 Best Earmuffs For Toasty Ears in 2023
Awe Inspired x Taylor Swift Jewelry
I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and I'm in Love With This Jewelry Brand Worn by Taylor Swift
Amazon #1 New Release Maxi Dress
TikTokers Are Calling This New $44 Maxi Dress One of Their “Favorite Purchases on Amazon Ever”
This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat "Instantly Gives Class" to Any Outfit
Amazon's Number 1 New Release Is a Sweater Coat Shoppers Call a "Fantastic Addition to Any Closet"
Best Thigh High Boots To Buy This Year
The 9 Best Thigh-High Boots To Buy This Year
Gigi Hadid Platform Ugg
Celebrity-Favorite Platform Uggs Are Almost Always Sold Out — but We Found 5 In-Stock Options
Amazon winter fashion weekend sale
Amazon Slashed Prices on Its Winter Fashion Section, and We Found the 24 Best Deals for Up to 70% Off
Kendall Jenner's Winter Layers
Kendall Jenner Found the Chicest Way to Layer and Stay Warm This Winter
Amazon's Best-Selling Sculpting Bodysuit "Beats" Pricier Alternatives, Shoppers Say â and It's $38 Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Sculpting Bodysuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Are "Blown Away"
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
DpHue Hair Gloss Review
This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit
Spanx End of Season Sale Roundup
I’m a Self-Proclaimed Spanx Expert, and All My Favorite Pieces Are the Cheapest I’ve Ever Seen
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Matrix-Inspired Coat With This Surprising Pant Trend
Hailey Bieber Wore a Matrix-Style Coat With a Pair of Pants You Probably Owned in Middle School