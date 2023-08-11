Here's Who the Internet Thinks Olivia Rodrigo's New Song Is About

While Olivia Rodrigo may have only dropped “bad idea right?” (the second single from her upcoming album Guts, out Sept. 8) approximately 14 hours ago, the internet is already hard at work dissecting lyrics and searching for clues to figure out who, exactly, the song might be about.

In the new single, Rodrigo describes the universal experience of hooking up with an ex after you’ve broken up, singing in the chorus, “Yes, I know that he's my ex / But can't two people reconnect? / I only see him as a friend / The biggest lie I ever said.” But although the songstress explained that the song’s concept originally started out only as a “joke,” she eventually ended up turning it into what may just be the most relatable song of the summer — and eagle-eyed Livies already have some thoughts as to who this mystery ex-boyfriend could be.

According to TikTok user @youbrokemefirst91, multiple clues point to the song being about Olivia’s ex-boyfriend and former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett.

getty

In their video, the user points out that an address that was used on a fake flier promoting the new single (823 Blue Blvd, Somewhere In The Suburbs, CA 90143) matches the address that was used on the driver’s license graphic associated with her hit single “Driver’s License” — a song famously inspired by her breakup with the actor.

Although Rodrigo has yet to confirm or deny that “bad idea right?” is about Bassett for certain (and, let’s be honest, likely never will), she did share a sweet Instagram post in honor of the song’s release on Thursday night.

“bad idea right? is out everywhere!!!!,” she captioned the post. “I had such a fun time making this song with @dan_nigro in nyc last year. we wrote the chorus as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full fledged song lol! I had a ball making the music video with my friends @petrafcollins @madisonhu @tatemcrae @irisapatow and I’m so happy it’s out in the world. u can listen and watch now!!!!! ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹”

