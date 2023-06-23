Shoppers Say They No Longer Wear Concealer Thanks to This Eye Cream That Makes Dark Circles “Disappear”

Vitamin C gets a lot of attention in eye cream formulas thanks to its ability to brighten and lighten dark circles. But there is another under-the-radar vitamin that has transformative powers — meet vitamin K. It’s the star of Herbal Dynamics’ highly rated Vivid Revival Vitamin K Contouring Eye Cream.

Vitamin K has a list of benefits longer than a CVS receipt. For starters, it’s an antioxidant, has anti-inflammatory properties, promotes the healing of wounds and damaged skin, fades dark spots, and combats wrinkles. If dark circles plague you, vitamin K’s most relevant benefit is that it disperses the blood that gathers under your eyes, thereby lightening and brightening the skin.

Herbal Dynamics’ Vivid Revival Eye Cream capitalizes on the immense benefits of vitamin K with a suped-up formula that includes hyaluronic acid and green tea to provide deep hydration and improved texture.

All that is a pretty big promise, especially at the affordable price of $28. It does the damn thing though — so much so that one of the 300-plus five-star reviewers said it “improved the dark circles so much, I don’t need to use a concealer.” One shopper on their second tub confirms that your first purchase of this eye cream won’t be your last, writing that “the dark circles under [their] eyes started to disappear” after two weeks of regular use.

Several people also shared that it helps with chronic puffiness. One said, “I suffer from a sinus issue, which causes under-eye darkness and puffiness. This is the only product that has made a difference.” “The appearance of the skin under my eyes changed from lined and dry to smooth and younger-looking,” a final beaming reviewer said.

As someone who has severe hereditary under-eye circles, I am excited to test out Herbal Dynamics’ Vivid Revival Vitamin K Contouring Eye Cream for myself. Hopefully, after a few weeks, I will join the choir of happy shoppers.

