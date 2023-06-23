Shoppers Say They No Longer Wear Concealer Thanks to This Eye Cream That Makes Dark Circles “Disappear”

Expect smoother and “younger-looking” skin.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Herbal Dynamics Beauty Eye Cream That Makes Dark Circles Disappear
Photo:

Herbal Dynamics Beauty / InStyle

Vitamin C gets a lot of attention in eye cream formulas thanks to its ability to brighten and lighten dark circles. But there is another under-the-radar vitamin that has transformative powers — meet vitamin K. It’s the star of Herbal Dynamics’ highly rated Vivid Revival Vitamin K Contouring Eye Cream.

Vitamin K has a list of benefits longer than a CVS receipt. For starters, it’s an antioxidant, has anti-inflammatory properties, promotes the healing of wounds and damaged skin, fades dark spots, and combats wrinkles. If dark circles plague you, vitamin K’s most relevant benefit is that it disperses the blood that gathers under your eyes, thereby lightening and brightening the skin. 

Herbal Dynamics’ Vivid Revival Eye Cream capitalizes on the immense benefits of vitamin K with a suped-up formula that includes hyaluronic acid and green tea to provide deep hydration and improved texture.

Herbal Dynamics Beauty VIVID REVIVAL VITAMIN K CONTOURING EYE CREAM

Herbal Dynamics Beauty 

Shop now: $28; herbaldynamicsbeauty.com

All that is a pretty big promise, especially at the affordable price of $28. It does the damn thing though — so much so that one of the 300-plus five-star reviewers said it “improved the dark circles so much, I don’t need to use a concealer.” One shopper on their second tub confirms that your first purchase of this eye cream won’t be your last, writing that “the dark circles under [their] eyes started to disappear” after two weeks of regular use. 

Several people also shared that it helps with chronic puffiness. One said, “I suffer from a sinus issue, which causes under-eye darkness and puffiness. This is the only product that has made a difference.” “The appearance of the skin under my eyes changed from lined and dry to smooth and younger-looking,” a final beaming reviewer said. 

As someone who has severe hereditary under-eye circles, I am excited to test out Herbal Dynamics’ Vivid Revival Vitamin K Contouring Eye Cream for myself. Hopefully, after a few weeks, I will join the choir of happy shoppers.

Head to Herbal Dynamics to shop the Vivid Revival Vitamin K Contouring Eye Cream

Herbal Dynamics Beauty VIVID REVIVAL VITAMIN K CONTOURING EYE CREAM

Herbal Dynamics Beauty 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Fashion
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Early Prime Day Fashion Deals for Up to 70% Off
shampoo
Amazon Shoppers With Gray Hair Say My Favorite $23 Toning Shampoo Removes Brassiness and Dullness
This "Super Flattering and Fun" Halter-Neck Mini Dress Is on Sale for $34 at Amazon
This "Super Flattering and Fun" Halter-Neck Mini Dress Is on Sale for $34 at Amazon
Related Articles
shampoo
Amazon Shoppers With Gray Hair Say My Favorite $23 Toning Shampoo Removes Brassiness and Dullness
Nail Care Product
Shoppers Say They “Finally Have Decent Nails” Thanks to This Non-Greasy Cuticle Oil — and It’s $8 Ahead of Prime Day
True Botanicals VIP Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Are Skipping Makeup Thanks to This Wrinkle-Erasing Serum From a Brand Eva Mendes Uses
Goop Exfoliator Review
I Spent 3 Months in France, and This Is the Only American Skincare Product I Couldn't Go Without
Gold Bond Lotion for Crepey Skin
69-Year-Old Shoppers Are “Shocked” by the Quick Results of This $11 “Magic Potion” for Crepey Skin
Tula revitalize & cleanse body exfoliator
Expect “Brighter and Softer Skin” With This Rejuvenating Body Exfoliator, Reviewers Say
Close Up of Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster’s “Youthful and Glowing” Skin Is Thanks to an Exfoliant Loved by Shoppers in Their 60s
Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm Treatment Products
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling, $21 Eye Gel Makes Their Skin Look “Years Younger” in Just 1 Week
Ilia Sale
Shoppers Are Skipping Concealer Thanks to an On-Sale Eye Cream From a Brand Kate Hudson and Cindy Crawford Use
Shoppers Who Were "Considering Getting Botox" Found a âDecrease in Wrinklesâ Thanks to This On-Sale Serum
The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale
How to Lighten Dark Underarms _ woman smiling while carrying a surfboard
How to Lighten Dark Underarms
Three Beauty Editors Put This Brand New Clay Cleansing Mask to The Test, And It Deep Cleaned Their Pores For an Instant Glow
Everyone’s Favorite Pimple Patch Brand Just Launched a Clay Mask, and We Have An Exclusive Discount
Shoppers Claim This Retinol Serum Made Their Forehead Wrinkles âLess Deep and Noticeableâ in Just a Month
Shoppers Claim This Retinol Serum Made Their Forehead Wrinkles “Less Deep and Noticeable” in Just a Month
ceramide barrier serum
I Was Shocked by How Buttery Soft My Skin Felt After Using This Lightweight, Non-Greasy Serum
Eczema Flare-Ups Quick Relief Cream
Everyone in My Family Swears by This Soothing Cream for “Hours” of Relief From Itchy Eczema Flare-Ups
Anti-Aging, Deep Hydrating Moisturizer
My Foundation Looked Nearly Perfect After 10 Hours Thanks to the Smoothing Moisturizer I Use as a Primer