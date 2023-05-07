Helen Mirren’s White Sneakers Featured an Elevated, Playful Detail, and This $25 Amazon Pair Is Identical

It’s no secret that Helen Mirren knows a thing or two about looking fabulous. Whether she’s sporting bright, monochromatic outfits, making track pants look cooler than ever, or putting her own twist on a current trend, her fashion choices are (and always will be) the blueprint for chic yet playful style. And when it comes to shoes, her go-to pairs are, as you would expect, A-game. The iconic actress is known to wear next-level sneaker styles, so when Jennifer Garner shared an Instagram photo posing with Mirren in an elevated pair of classic, white slip-ons, I knew I had to have them. Luckily, the Adokoo casual sneakers look nearly identical to the pair Mirren recently wore, and they’re just $25 at Amazon right now.

The lookalikes have a stylish statement zipper in place of traditional laces, just as Mirren’s go-to sneakers do. They’re easy to slip on and provide extra comfort and support thanks to their foam insole and flexible rubber outsole. Plus, you don’t have to worry about getting this pair dirty like most white sneakers — they’re made of polyurethane leather (PU) which is water-resistant and super easy to clean. Style the Adokoo pair with everyday athleisure or dress the sneakers up with trousers and a chic blouse like Mirren did. Regardless of how you wear them, the versatile shoes are bound to become a mainstay in your year-round wardrobe.

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Not only is Mirren a fan of the shoe style, but Amazon shoppers love the zip-up sneakers, too. One reviewer called the budget-friendly pair their “favorite white sneakers,” going on to say they’re “easy to keep clean” and if you’re a “fanatic” about keeping your sneakers white like they are, “these are the shoes for you.” A different shopper confirmed, saying they wore the shoes for “five days in a row,” even while walking in the rain, and they still look “good as new.” They went on to say that the shoes are “easy to slip on” thanks to their convenient zipper, plus they “match all [their] outfits,” a major bonus.

A different shopper said that they “got so many compliments” wearing the elevated sneakers, and another added that they’re “the cutest shoes [they] have.” And, they don’t just look good, but they feel good on your feet, too, according to reviews. One person described them as “super comfortable and true to size,” while another customer wore them for “12 hours” with “no pain” or blisters.

Upgrade your everyday sneaker to Helen Mirren-level style and snag the Adokoo pair while it’s still on sale for just $25 at Amazon.