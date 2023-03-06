Helen Mirren Wore the Under-the-Radar Sneakers Shoppers Call “the Most Comfortable They’ve Ever Owned”

Kate Middleton, Viola Davis, and more are fans of the brand.

Published on March 6, 2023

Helen Mirren Sole Bliss
There’s something about Helen Mirren — as in, she has this innate superpower that makes me want whatever she has. Not to mention, her style has been on its A-game since forever, and I’d be happy to argue anyone who thinks otherwise. Green on green! She did it, and I want it, but it’s a recent press look of hers that’s been ingrained in my mind since the second the photos dropped online, particularly those cool star kicks she wore because… I’m a sneakerhead, okay!

Let’s rewind back to February 20, which seems so long ago but also just like it was yesterday. Where does time go? That day, Mirren was in Germany to attend the Golda photocall during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, and her outfit for her appearance was probably the coolest of all the ones that debuted on the red — err, gray — carpet. She wore a bright-pink turtleneck sweater, black pinstripe track pants with pink side piping, plus the coolest sneakers I’ve seen in a minute — and that’s saying a lot, because I see plenty.

Mirren’s white kicks, which have a chunky platform sole and a star embroidered on the exterior side of the shoe, are from Sole Bliss, an under-the-radar brand that specifically focuses on footwear for bunions and wide feet. The label already has an impressive list of fans, including Mirren (who’s also been seen on its heels), Kate Middleton, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, and Julia Roberts, so I’m not sure how I have been sleeping on this brand, but I certainly won’t be missing out anymore. It’s an open secret in Hollywood, and now it’s time to get acquainted with it. 

Star Sneakers

Sole Bliss

Shop now: $289; solebliss.com

In addition to the trendy details on Mirren’s kicks, like the platform (and shock-absorbing) sole and the star embroidery, there are also plenty of practical — possibly life-changing — features, like a zip fastening for easy wear, an anatomically contoured footbed with underfoot cushioning, and the brand’s signature Bunion Bed stretch panel. 

Thanks to an impressive mix of impeccably designed details, the shoes certainly don’t lack any support or comfort, which is exactly why shoppers are raving about these “miracle sneakers.” One reviewer loved the sneakers so much, they purchased multiple pairs, writing, “I now have three pairs of trainers from Sole Bliss, and they are without doubt the most comfortable I have ever owned.” Plenty of others wrote similar praise, calling them, “comfortable right out of the box,” a “joy to wear all day long,” and “extremely high quality.” What’s more, even if you don’t have bunions or wide feet, these sneakers are still a great option because, well, comfort is comfort, after all. 

Mirren’s kicks cost $298, which might seem steep for sneakers, but for top-quality kicks made in Italy that have so much praise to back them up, the price is worth it. Shop the Mirren-worn sneakers for yourself below, and get ready to let all your (foot) worries melt away with each step.

