Helen Mirren Just Gave Kim Kardashian a Body Positive Shout Out  

Helen Mirren is one of those veteran actresses who you simply always expect to see on the red carpet during awards season because the woman knocks it out of the park with every role she accepts. Considering how serious she so often is on screen, you’d never really expect her to utter the name Kim Kardashian, yet here we are.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Mirren, a L’Oreal Paris brand ambassador, was waxing philosophical about the state of beauty standards today, and low and behold that’s how Kardashian came up.

RELATED: Two of Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Foundations Are Drugstore Brands

“I’m not into the Kardashians, it’s a phenomenon I just don’t find interesting, but — and this is the big word: B-U-T-T — it’s wonderful that you’re allowed to have a butt nowadays! Thanks to Madame Kardashian, and before her, J-Lo. We’re also allowed to have thighs now, which is great too. It’s very positive.”

VIDEO: Helen Mirren's Changing Looks

But Mirren didn’t stop there, she continued to talk about the positive impact of women in the spotlight who aren’t afraid to be daring or sexy.

RELATED: This Is the Size of Kim Kardashian’s Waist

“When I was growing up, it was thought to be unbelievably sluttish to even have a bra strap showing. Everything was about women conforming,” she says. “I love shameless women. Shameless and proud!” she said. “Women were controlled by being shamed, so I love women who have claimed their own bodies: Madonna, Chrissie Hynde, Joan Jett, Bonnie Raitt. I love Pussy Riot more than anything in the world. They all raise their middle fingers to this epithet of ‘slut.’ They wear what they want to wear, behave as they want to behave.”

We heart you, Dame Helen Mirren. We really heart you.