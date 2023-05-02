Helen Mirren Uses the Drugstore Concealer That Shoppers Call "Excellent for Mature Skin" — and It's $9 Now

One customer even called it a “miracle.”

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on May 2, 2023

Helen Mirren L'oreal Concealer
I can’t help but roll my eyes when I watch “get ready with me” videos made by young celebrities, or when I read through their beauty product recommendations. I just can’t take it seriously when a 22-year-old eschews the benefits of anti-aging serum. But then, there are celebrities like Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren whose product recommendations and routines carry a lot more weight since they have, well, more life experience. 

As a L’Oréal ambassador, Mirren’s worn and touted the efficacy of a number of its affordable skincare and beauty products, including the Age Perfect Radiant Concealer.  According to the brand, the actress has worn the concealer on several red carpet occasions. It’s at least partially responsible for her age-less glow, and it happens to be an Amazon shopper favorite too. Customers rave that it’s an “excellent concealer for mature skin,” and you can currently grab it for just $9. 

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer with Hydrating Serum and Glycerin

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $14); amazon.com

The concealer comes in 16 brightening shades, from light Ivory to deep Espresso. It’s infused with the brand’s hydrating serum as well as glycerin, a humectant ingredient that draws moisture to the outer layers of the skin, thereby keeping it plump and moisturized. 

The creamy formula illuminates skin, hides imperfections, brightens dark circles, and enhances a smooth complexion without settling into or deepening the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. And it does the job well according to nearly 2,000 five-star shoppers. 

A 42-year-old shopper called the L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer their “miracle eye concealer.” “I usually can’t use concealer under my eyes… because it really makes my eyes look horrible,” they wrote. “This is really smooth and emollient. It doesn’t crease or give me any lines or wrinkles under or around my eyes,” they continued. 

Another reviewer praised it for “looking like skin.” “I have a lot of texture around my eyes, so finding a concealer that didn't make me look worse is hard… this concealer evens everything out without looking like I am even wearing makeup.” A final 77-year-old shopper even claimed that the L’Oreal concealer “covers” their age. They explained that it has enough coverage “without looking packy or cakey.” 

Head to Amazon to shop the Mirren-used and shopper loved L’Oréal Age Perfect Concealer for just $9.

