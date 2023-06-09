Somehow, Helen Mirren’s 5-Inch Metallic Heels Are the Most Comfortable Shoes I Own

I once wore heels that pinched my toenails to their literal, split-down-the-middle, breaking point. Just last weekend, I donned a pair of Louboutins with a mini dress, à la Nicole Richie; within hours of leaving my apartment, I was limping, clutching a friend’s arm for support as I staggered, in searing pain, to a cab that would drop me off three minutes down the street. (I’ve since invested in a pair of foldable flats.)

I prize style over comfort — much to the chagrin of my 71-year-old mom, who refuses to entertain footwear that suggests wearer-agony, particularly in light of bunions she’s developed over the years. Ergo, I rarely see her wear heels taller than an inch or two.



I, on the other hand, have always accepted pain as an inevitable byproduct of wearing striking, skyward shoes — until I discovered Sole Bliss. Borne from this very misconception, the brand sells shoes that are as pillowy as they are pretty. Made for people with bunions, hammertoes, and anyone who simply refuses to choose between style and comfort, Sole Bliss counts Helen Mirren as “a loyal…customer.”

Recently, at the Cannes Film Festival, the Dame donned Sole Bliss’s Remy Silver Suede and Snake Heels: A 5-inch, platform-style shoe — that only looks like an ankle-breaker.

Sole Bliss

Shop now: $325; solebliss.com

In reality, the Sole Bliss Remy Silver Suede and Snake Heels are astoundingly comfortable, supportive in all the right places, and a breeze to wear for hours on end. Moreover, the shoes are miles more comfortable than any heels I’ve ever owned; in fact, they’re considerably cushier than many of my flats.

I understand why Mirren picked the Remys for a red carpet: These shoes look, smell, and feel like pure luxury. Handcrafted in Spain, they’re made from soft leather and suede. The interior feels like a literal pillow thanks to three layers of cushioning. The ankle strap is adjustable, and doesn’t dig into the skin; plus, the heel is shock-resistant, making these shoes excellent for dancefloors and pavement-pounding alike. Oh — and they’re podiatrist-approved to boot.

Available in eight shades — including two metallics, an understated beige, and a bevy of bright solids, including fun fuschia I’m eyeing next — the Remy collection is total eye candy. As a disco fan, I couldn’t resist the silver snakeskin — Mirren’s pick. They’ve served me splendidly, and proved surprisingly versatile. In my two weeks of ownership, I’ve already worn them to dinner, to a cocktail party, and to strut around my apartment (for an instant dopamine surge).

Moreover, metallics — particularly metallic shoes — are incredibly au courant, as evidenced by style icons like Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway donning their own shiny kicks. And, of course, Mirren, whose Sole Bliss Remy Silver Suede and Snake Heels are absolutely worth the investment.

IMO? These heels are perfect pretty much always — particularly if long nights of standing, dancing, or otherwise seat-free situations are in your future. Shop them now for a shockingly comfortable, red carpet-tested heel that’s worthy of the Dame herself. I can’t wait for my mom to rediscover fun shoes.

