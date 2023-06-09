Somehow, Helen Mirren’s 5-Inch Metallic Heels Are the Most Comfortable Shoes I Own

They’re perfect for wedding season.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Helen Mirren Metallic Heels
Photo:

Getty Images / Sole Bliss / InStyle

I once wore heels that pinched my toenails to their literal, split-down-the-middle, breaking point. Just last weekend, I donned a pair of Louboutins with a mini dress, à la Nicole Richie; within hours of leaving my apartment, I was limping, clutching a friend’s arm for support as I staggered, in searing pain, to a cab that would drop me off three minutes down the street. (I’ve since invested in a pair of foldable flats.)

I prize style over comfort — much to the chagrin of my 71-year-old mom, who refuses to entertain footwear that suggests wearer-agony, particularly in light of bunions she’s developed over the years. Ergo, I rarely see her wear heels taller than an inch or two.

I, on the other hand, have always accepted pain as an inevitable byproduct of wearing striking, skyward shoes — until I discovered Sole Bliss. Borne from this very misconception, the brand sells shoes that are as pillowy as they are pretty. Made for people with bunions, hammertoes, and anyone who simply refuses to choose between style and comfort, Sole Bliss counts Helen Mirren as “a loyal…customer.”  

Recently, at the Cannes Film Festival, the Dame donned Sole Bliss’s Remy Silver Suede and Snake Heels: A 5-inch, platform-style shoe — that only looks like an ankle-breaker. 

Sole Bliss Remy: Silver Suede & Snake

Sole Bliss

Shop now: $325; solebliss.com 

In reality, the Sole Bliss Remy Silver Suede and Snake Heels are astoundingly comfortable, supportive in all the right places, and a breeze to wear for hours on end. Moreover, the shoes are miles more comfortable than any heels I’ve ever owned; in fact, they’re considerably cushier than many of my flats.

I understand why Mirren picked the Remys for a red carpet: These shoes look, smell, and feel like pure luxury. Handcrafted in Spain, they’re made from soft leather and suede. The interior feels like a literal pillow thanks to three layers of cushioning. The ankle strap is adjustable, and doesn’t dig into the skin; plus, the heel is shock-resistant, making these shoes excellent for dancefloors and pavement-pounding alike. Oh — and they’re podiatrist-approved to boot. 

Available in eight shades — including two metallics, an understated beige, and a bevy of bright solids, including fun fuschia I’m eyeing next — the Remy collection is total eye candy. As a disco fan, I couldn’t resist the silver snakeskin — Mirren’s pick. They’ve served me splendidly, and proved surprisingly versatile. In my two weeks of ownership, I’ve already worn them to dinner, to a cocktail party, and to strut around my apartment (for an instant dopamine surge).  

Moreover, metallics — particularly metallic shoes — are incredibly au courant, as evidenced by style icons like Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway donning their own shiny kicks. And, of course, Mirren, whose Sole Bliss Remy Silver Suede and Snake Heels are absolutely worth the investment.  

IMO? These heels are perfect pretty much always — particularly if long nights of standing, dancing, or otherwise seat-free situations are in your future. Shop them now for a shockingly comfortable, red carpet-tested heel that’s worthy of the Dame herself. I can’t wait for my mom to rediscover fun shoes.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Comfy Amazon Pants
These "Extremely Flattering" Yoga Pants Are Versatile Enough to Wear “Anywhere," According to Amazon Shoppers
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Summer Fashion Deals for Up to 85% Off
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Summer Fashion Deals for Up to 85% Off
Supermodel Adriana Lima Says Sheâs âObsessedâ With This Moisturizer Shoppers Call âPerfect for Summerâ
Adriana Lima Is “Obsessed” With This Plumping Face Cream That Shoppers Say Improves Fine Lines in 3 Weeks
Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Didn't Know Her Flip-Flops Broke the Cannes Red Carpet Fashion Rules
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Wore Denim Overalls With Katie Holmes’ Controversial Shoe Style
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Summer Fashion Deals for Up to 85% Off
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Summer Fashion Deals for Up to 85% Off
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her One-Shoulder Minidress With the Shoe Her Sister Kim Kardashian Made Famous
LOTD
Sarah Jessica Parker Wore the Outfit-Elevating Shoe Anne Hathaway Wears
chantelle bra
I Wear a 38DD Bra, and I Finally Found a Strapless Style That’s Actually Supportive and Comfortable
Martha Stewart Metallic Shoe Trend
Martha Stewart Wore Skin-Tight Leggings With the Summer Version of 2023's Biggest Shoe Trend
A woman wears a pink skirt with heels
The Best Shoes to Wear With 8 Different Types of Skirts
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Proved This Sensible Shoe Is Summer’s #1 Trend
I Walked Over 3 Miles In This Summer-Ready Sandal â and It Was More Comfortable Than Sneakers
The Brand Behind the Comfy Heels I Walked, Ran, and Danced in for 12+ Hours Dropped a Summer-Ready Shoe
body mist
I Own Each Scent of the Body Mist That Sells Every 7 Seconds — Here’s How They Stack Up
Spanx Swimsuit Review
Spanx’s New Shaping Swimsuit Is So Comfy and Flattering, I Even Wear It as a Bodysuit
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Everybody Loves to Hate on the Red Carpet
welltree Pillow Slides
These Pillowy Amazon Slides “Feel Like Walking on Clouds,” Per Shoppers, and They’re 40% Off
Amal Clooney Jumpsuit
So, It Seems Like Amal Clooney and I Have the Same Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple
Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Summer Sandals the âPerfect Basic Flip Flopsâ and Theyâre Under $15 at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say Everyone Needs a Pair of These Classic Sandals, and They’re Just $14