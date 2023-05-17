Helen Mirren Wore a $9 Foundation at the Cannes Film Festival, and Shoppers Say It Makes Mature Skin “Radiant”

The formula lasts up to 24 hours.

Published on May 17, 2023

Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren — an award-winning actor and veritable style icon — donned a stunning beauty and style ensemble on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Nothing short of striking and impossible to miss, Mirren marveled in a shoulder-baring periwinkle gown — and violet-hued hair to match. Celebrity makeup artist Kristina Vidic kept Mirren’s makeup look relatively pared down and fresh-faced. To create the look, the artist relied on a notably budget-friendly foundation — L'Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation, which is $9 at Amazon.

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Golden Beige

Amazon

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation is a tinted liquid complexion-enhancer with buildable, medium- to full-coverage wear and a semi-matte, skin-like finish. The foundation is remarkably long-lasting; per the brand, it remains intact — sans transfer or color changing (i.e. oxidizing) for up to 24 hours, even in the presence of sweat. Moreover, the formula contains SPF 25, which provides a dose of protection against skin-aging UV rays

Unlike many high-coverage foundation formulas, which can incur a cakey look that’s more “makeup-y” than skin-like within hours of wear, the Fresh Wear formula — true to its name — remains consistent in its skin-like look and feel for hours on end. The formula is thinner than most, shoppers say, and is satisfyingly blendable. The formula comes in 40 shades, offering a true-to-tone option for an array of skin tones. 

Ideal for all skin types, including acne-prone, the formula is non-comedogenic and even contains oil-absorbing ingredients, which create a shine-free, matte finish. For this reason, this foundation is an excellent choice for special occasions and instances when photo-taking is involved; say, a red carpet, for example, as evidenced by Mirren’s Cannes Film Festival look (Vidic used the shade 140 Golden Beige on the actress, FYI). 

Mirren, a spokesperson for the brand, is joined by thousands of shoppers who also use L’Oréal’s Fresh Wear Foundation — which boasts over 12,000 five-star reviews at Amazon. One shopper calls the formula “surprisingly” long-lasting, particularly given its “lightweight” skin feel. Additionally, the shopper continues, it “doesn’t accentuate…dry patches, and doesn’t break apart when [they] get oily.” According to another reviewer, who has “mature skin,” the foundation resists settling into “lines and wrinkles.” Instead, it makes skin “look soft, radiant, and even,” they share, and provides “awesome coverage.”

For a lightweight, medium-to-high coverage foundation with a skin-like look and breathable feel — that lasts for up to 24 hours — I’d be remiss not to reiterate: Shop the L'Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation at Amazon, where it’s currently $9. This budget-friendly formula has been red carpet-tested, after all. 

