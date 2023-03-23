Helen Mirren’s Shoes Featured the Darling but Divisive Detail That All the Cool Girls Are Wearing

The last thing I expected in 2023 was for Helen Mirren to become something of a fashion influencer. Don’t get me wrong, the actress has always been stylish — often adding playful touches to her classic wardrobe — but between appearances at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and press for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the star has cemented herself as someone to watch, especially when it comes to footwear.

When Mirren paired a bright pink turtleneck and pin-stripe track pants with a pair of white sneakers, we (and our readers) were immediately obsessed. She was the inspiration for everyone whose style leans towards business casual with athleisure vibes. And just this week, Mirren further proved her footwear influence when she wore a pair of black kitten heels made all the more darling with a bow — one of the year’s small-but-mighty trends.

From runways to red carpets, we’ve seen the detail incorporated into a number of looks, which adds an instant touch of femininity to any outfit it graces. While hair bows might be the obvious way to tie the trending style into your look, I’m all about Mirren’s more subtle approach. To try out the star’s take on the trend, I found 10 similar styles — including heels, flats, and sandals — from shopper-favorite retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom, Anthrpologie, and more, starting at $27.

Emiwey’s pointed-toe flats are a more practical version of the bow-detailed shoes worn by Mirren. Similar to the actress’ pair, these have a shining, satin-like finish, with the bow positioned slightly to the side rather than directly center. You could always take after the actress and grab these in black, but the style is also available in more bold colors, including an emerald-esque green and vibrant Barbie-pink. One customer who bought them for a wedding noted that they comfortably “wore the shoes all night with no problems.”

Amazon

Shop now: $57; amazon.com

For more occasional dressing, grab this bow-clad pump available at DSW. This shoe offers a little more height with its three-inch heel, but despite that slight boost, shoppers note that they’re still easy to wear. “They fit my feet like a glove…[and the] heel height was very comfortable,” wrote one customer who explained that they were able to wear these out dancing with zero aches. As another person put it, they’re, “beautiful, elegant, and very comfortable.”

DSW

Shop now: $60 (Originally $90); dsw.com

On the topic of comfort, there are few brands better than Vivaia, whose block heels were deemed a “go-to comfortable shoe” by our fashion editor.” The brand’s Pointed-Toe Bow Mules includes — like all of its shoes — a dual-layered foam footbed designed to provide cushy, sneaker-like comfort. Something I love about this option is how playful it is, with the oversized gingham bow adding a fun touch to the otherwise classic design. Plus, they’re on sale.

Vivaia

Shop now: $79 (Originally $97); vivaia.com

And I’d be remiss to not include the brand known for its bows — Kate Spade — in this roundup. In fact, I may or may not have already added its dainty Veronica Flats to my cart. I’m partial to the green pair, as I love how bright and spring-ready the shade is, but they’re also available in hot pink and classic navy. While these flats might be on the pricier side of this list, shoppers note that the shoes “fit like a dream” and are incredibly versatile, “look[ing] chic with a pair of jeans, a summer dress, or a great trouser.”

Kate Spade

Shop now: $198; katespade.com

Ready to bow-ify your wardrobe this spring à la Helen Mirren? Shop more of our favorite bow-toed shoes, below.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Jcrew

Shop now: $190 (Originally $238); jcrew.com

