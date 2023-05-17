Beauty Helen Mirren's New Blue Hair Is as Iconic as It Gets Marge Simpson could never. By Deanna Pai Deanna Pai Deanna Pai is a freelance beauty writer and editor currently based in New York. She has more than 10 years of experience writing about beauty and wellness. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 17, 2023 @ 02:27PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Helen Mirren always understands the assignment, whether she's going geek-chic for a premiere or outing herself as a bona fide sneakerhead. So it should come as a shock to absolutely no one that for a screening of the film Jeanne du Barry at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, she showed up with a scene-stealing blue updo — all the better to accompany her era-appropriate, color-matching ensemble, complete with a fan. For those who didn't read a ton of books about Marie Antoinette in high school, Jeanne du Barry, a.k.a. Comtesse du Barry, was a popular courtesan who rose through the ranks of King Louis XV's court, wielding outsized influence over the king and temporarily serving as his mistress. (Naturally, Marie Antoinette was not a fan.) Getty Images The Dame's typically white hair was streaked with shades of turquoise and cobalt and piled at the crown of her head — a nod to the poufs of the film's era — but she didn't stop there. She also sported sky-blue nails designed to match her gown almost exactly, proving that a monochromatic look can often be the most interesting one. We'll take it as our cue to go a little bolder with the hair color this summer — and as a reason to consider full cosplay once the film is released in theaters. Catherine Zeta-Jones Matched the Red Carpet in a Plunging Fiery Gown and Cape