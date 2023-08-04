Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap

This summer, Heidi Klum has test-driven so many swimsuit styles — from cheeky thong bottoms with no top to a classic LBB (little black bikini) and everything in between —and with the season soon coming to a close, she arguably saved her best suit for last.



On Thursday, the supermodel continued to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary to husband Tom Kaulitz in Capri, Italy while wearing an upside-down bikini. Klum purposely wore her animal-print swimsuit the wrong way, and positioned the ruched part of the bikini top at the sides, rather than underneath the bust, and tied the strings crisscrossed at the sternum. Below, she sported a matching pair of teeny-tiny stringy bottoms, and accessorized with round aviator sunglasses and a huge straw hat.

Heidi Klum Instagram

Heidi had on little-to-no makeup and styled her signature blonde hair in beach waves.



"We L❤️VE you Capri 🇮🇹," Klum captioned the set of snapshots on Instagram, which showed her and Tom spending their anniversary sunbathing on a boat and drinking red wine.

Earlier in the day, Heidi shared another slideshow of photos from their trip. "Ich bin soooo verliebt in Dich Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Happy Anniversary mein Liebling 🥰," she wrote in the caption, which translates to: “I'm so in love with you Tom Kaulitz. Happy Anniversary my darling.”



Back in 2019, Heidi and Tom got married aboard a yacht in Capri while surrounded by close friends and family. Klum wore a voluminous open-shoulder gown by Valentino, before changing into a see-through white lace maxi dress following the ceremony. Tom, meanwhile, opted for an ivory suit.