Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap

Wearing your bathing suit wrong has never looked so right.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 @ 08:27AM
Heidi Klum
Photo:

Getty

This summer, Heidi Klum has test-driven so many swimsuit styles — from cheeky thong bottoms with no top to a classic LBB (little black bikini) and everything in between —and with the season soon coming to a close, she arguably saved her best suit for last.  

On Thursday, the supermodel continued to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary to husband Tom Kaulitz in Capri, Italy while wearing an upside-down bikini. Klum purposely wore her animal-print swimsuit the wrong way, and positioned the ruched part of the bikini top at the sides, rather than underneath the bust, and tied the strings crisscrossed at the sternum. Below, she sported a matching pair of teeny-tiny stringy bottoms, and accessorized with round aviator sunglasses and a huge straw hat. 

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Instagram

Heidi had on little-to-no makeup and styled her signature blonde hair in beach waves. 

"We L❤️VE you Capri 🇮🇹," Klum captioned the set of snapshots on Instagram, which showed her and Tom spending their anniversary sunbathing on a boat and drinking red wine.

Earlier in the day, Heidi shared another slideshow of photos from their trip. "Ich bin soooo verliebt in Dich Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Happy Anniversary mein Liebling 🥰," she wrote in the caption, which translates to: “I'm so in love with you Tom Kaulitz. Happy Anniversary my darling.” 

Back in 2019, Heidi and Tom got married aboard a yacht in Capri while surrounded by close friends and family. Klum wore a voluminous open-shoulder gown by Valentino, before changing into a see-through white lace maxi dress following the ceremony. Tom, meanwhile, opted for an ivory suit. 

Related Articles
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen One Shoulder White Dress With Cape at Hollywood For Science Gala
Gisele Bündchen Wore the Tiniest Cutoffs, Maybe Ever, and a Denim Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin
Heidi Klum Husband Anniversary Trip
Heidi Klum Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in an Animal Print Bikini Top and Matching Navel Cutout Pants
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Ultimate Fall Boot
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day
Sarah Michelle Gellar IG
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore a Plunging White Puff-Sleeved One-Piece
Michelle Yeoh IG
Michelle Yeoh's Surrealist Schiaparelli Wedding Dress Is the Coolest Bridal Look Ever
Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Easy, Breezy Plunging Gown Had the Highest Slit
eva mendes sponge dress
Eva Mendes’ Latest Carpet-Ready Gown Was Made Entirely Out of Kitchen Sponges
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Pink Dress 2020 Golden globes
Priyanka Chopra's Version of Hot Girl Summer Includes a Checkered Bikini and Quality Time With Nick Jonas
Gigi Hadid Horse Khai
Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date
Jennifer Lopez White Dress 'Marry Me' Premiere 2022
Jennifer Lopez Casually Kicked Off Her Week by Lounging in Lingerie and a Silk Robe
Dua Lipa Vacation Wardrobe
Dua Lipa Just Wore an Itty-Bitty Monogram Bikini With a Button Down as a Cover-Up
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Mermaid Photos Remix Ariel's Iconic Shipwreck Dress
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Viral Bikini Pic Included My Surprising Summer Wardrobe Staple
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Micro-Miniskirt Looks Like a Blingy Birkin Bag