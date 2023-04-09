Heidi Klum Celebrated Easter Topless by the Pool

Wearing nothing but bunny ears and bikini bottoms.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on April 9, 2023 @ 02:12PM
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum may be the unofficial queen of Halloween, but that doesn't mean she's opposed to celebrating any and all other holidays with just as much enthusiasm. 

Case in point? On Saturday, the supermodel geared up for Easter with a nude poolside photoshoot. In a photo shared to her Instagram grid, Heidi posed topless in her backyard, wearing nothing but a pair of fluffy white bunny ears and tiny black and white star-printed bikini bottoms. Obscuring her chest with her arms, she closed her eyes while looking up at the sky and making a kissy face at the camera. Heidi's long blonde hair was worn down in natural waves with wispy bangs, and she had on little-to-no makeup.

Not requiring any further context, she captioned the snap with just a red heart, bunny, and sun emojis.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Heidi was spotted heading into a taping of the 18th season of America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles dressed a bit more conservatively. Wearing a black sweater that read "I Will Accomplish Nothing Today," Heidi paired her graphic crewneck with black leather pants and matching thigh-high boots. She finished off her outfit with aviator sunglasses, a black and white tote, and polished waves.

Klum's co-judge on the reality competition series Sofia Vergara wore the same exact sweater on the exact same day with black boots also — but rather than pants, she opted for a pair of semi-sheer tights instead. To each their own.

