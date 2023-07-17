Heidi Klum Wore a Tiny Pink Crochet Bikini in a PDA-Filled Video With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum has an extensive portfolio of very good swimwear looks — from bikini gowns to itty-bitty thong bottoms. And unsurprisingly, her latest sultry suit did not disappoint.

On Sunday, the supermodel closed out the weekend and wore the tiniest salmon pink bikini with the most delicate crochet detail in a PDA-filled video with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. In the post, Klum is pictured standing in the middle of the ocean alongside Kaulitz wearing an itty bitty, triangle-shaped string bikini top and matching thong-style bottoms. The sexy suit featured an equally teeny crochet knitting that bordered along the top and bottoms. Nothing but chunky diamond earrings, a cream-colored trucker hat, and gold-framed aviator sunglasses accessorized Heidi’s beachside look, and she wore her long blonde hair down in beach-y waves.

“Summer lovin ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘🌞💦,” she simply captioned the post.

Heidi Klum/Instagra

This summer, Heidi has been all about accessorizing her swimsuits. Whether it be a crochet hat, a diamond anklet, or a dainty body chain, the supermodel typically prioritizes fashion over function, and one of her poolside looks earlier this week was no different. In a selfie snapped with her husband, Heidi posed in a cherry-patterned white bikini that was paired with a black bucket hat, a smattering of body chains, and a contrasting zebra-print sarong tied around her waist.

Captioning the photo dump, she wrote, “❤️ I look for hearts ❤️ everywhere i travel …. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”