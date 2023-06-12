Heidi Klum's Latest Selfie Spanned Three Generations

Her daughter Leni and mother Erna joined her.

Published on June 12, 2023 @ 12:57PM
Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klumi
Photo:

Getty Images

If a picture is worth a thousand words, Heidi Klum just expressed the importance of family with one selfie. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a sweet photo with her mother, Erna Klum, and daughter, Leni Olumi Klum, making for a snapshot spanning three Klum generations.

In the post, Heidi wore a blush-colored top and smiled next to Leni, who wore a white button-up and styled her long blonde hair in a middle part. Heidi's mother and Leni's grandmother, Erna, stood next to her granddaughter in a pink floral blouse and flashed a megawatt smile for the camera. Heidi simply captioned the post with three red heart emoji.

Heidi shares Leni, along with her siblings Henry, Johan, and Lou, with her ex-husband Seal. Leni's biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Seal officially adopted her when she was 5 years old, according to People.

Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klumi

Getty Images

Leni and Heidi have more in common than just their nearly identical looks. The 19-year-old is already pursuing a career in modeling, taking after her mother. In fact, the mother-daughter duo famously posed together in a campaign for Intimissimi. And last year, Leni borrowed one of her mother's vintage '90s dresses for prom. She shared the dress's revival with an Instagram post that captured her wearing Heidi's black silk dress that she wore in 1998 to the HBO charity special, Comic Relief VIII.

"Prom night in mamas dress 🖤," she wore alongside the photos.

