Heidi Klum Kicked Off Swimwear Season By Posing Poolside in Nothing But a Brown Thong

In case you missed it, swimwear season has officially arrived. And while many celebrities are already breaking out their string bikinis, sexy cover-ups, and cut-out one-pieces to celebrate the change in weather, Heidi Klum (AKA the same woman who dressed up as a worm for Halloween) once again proved that she’s not like other girls by posing poolside in an itty-bitty brown thong and … nothing else.

On Monday, the supermodel kicked off the week by sharing a pair of photos detailing a relaxing afternoon spent soaking up the sun with her 10.8 million Instagram followers. In the post, Klum snapped some quick selfies while lying face down on a towel wearing only the stringy brown bottoms, a gold chain necklace, and a pair of brown sunglasses. Heidi’s long blonde hair (which she allowed to cascade down her shoulders) was strategically placed to cover her bare chest, and she appeared to remain unbothered while resting her chin in the palm of her hand.

“…. and that was Monday 😎☀️👙❤️,” she simply captioned the post.

Although Klum’s dump proved that swimsuit tops are considered optional attire in her home (or backyard, rather), the post came just minutes before she shared a separate video that showed her posing in an entirely different bikini — top included.

“…. …. getting ready for @disneylittlemermaid premiere,” Heidi captioned the video, which showed her dancing around her patio in a cherry-covered white bikini to the tune of Kali Uchis’s “Telepatía” before changing into a stunning lilac butterfly-themed gown.