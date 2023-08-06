Celebrity Heidi Klum Heidi Klum Wore a Zebra-Print Bikini in an Unexpected Color Combo Buongiorno from Heidi and her nonstop rotation of swimsuits. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 6, 2023 @ 10:56AM Photo: Getty Heidi Klum seemingly packed a bikini for every occasion for her weeks-long Italian getaway this summer. There was the little black bathing suit she wore while taking an ice-cold outdoor shower, and the upside-down two-piece she slipped on for a boat ride around Capri, as well as the cheetah-spotted bikini top she paired with navel cutout pants for her anniversary dinner with husband Tom Kaulitz. And yesterday, low and behold, she pulled out yet another swimsuit for a day of sightseeing. On Saturday, Heidi shared a new set of bikini-clad photos to her Instagram grid while exploring the coastal city with Kaulitz. "Bella Italia 🇮🇹 ❤️," she captioned her post, which showed the supermodel posing next to the architecture in a zebra-print bikini with a matching high-waisted miniskirt that also acted as her coverup. But of course, Heidi being Heidi, these weren't your typical black and white zebra stripes, and instead, she opted for an unexpected pink and brown pairing. Heidi Klum Instagram Klum accessorized her swimwear look with shield-style sunglasses, a pendant necklace, strawberry-patterned Gucci slides, and a coordinating bright red manicure. Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap The next morning, Heidi changed into a second swimsuit — and this time, she went back to basics with a string bikini in a classic shade of brown. "bonjourno 🥰🇮🇹," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with her blonde hair down and damp, drinking a cup of coffee while taking in the seaside views from her balcony.