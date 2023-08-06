Heidi Klum Wore a Zebra-Print Bikini in an Unexpected Color Combo

Buongiorno from Heidi and her nonstop rotation of swimsuits.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023 @ 10:56AM
Heidi Klum
Photo:

Getty

Heidi Klum seemingly packed a bikini for every occasion for her weeks-long Italian getaway this summer. There was the little black bathing suit she wore while taking an ice-cold outdoor shower, and the upside-down two-piece she slipped on for a boat ride around Capri, as well as the cheetah-spotted bikini top she paired with navel cutout pants for her anniversary dinner with husband Tom Kaulitz.

And yesterday, low and behold, she pulled out yet another swimsuit for a day of sightseeing. 

On Saturday, Heidi shared a new set of bikini-clad photos to her Instagram grid while exploring the coastal city with Kaulitz. "Bella Italia 🇮🇹 ❤️," she captioned her post, which showed the supermodel posing next to the architecture in a zebra-print bikini with a matching high-waisted miniskirt that also acted as her coverup. But of course, Heidi being Heidi, these weren't your typical black and white zebra stripes, and instead, she opted for an unexpected pink and brown pairing.  

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Instagram

Klum accessorized her swimwear look with shield-style sunglasses, a pendant necklace, strawberry-patterned Gucci slides, and a coordinating bright red manicure. 

The next morning, Heidi changed into a second swimsuit — and this time, she went back to basics with a string bikini in a classic shade of brown. "bonjourno 🥰🇮🇹," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with her blonde hair down and damp, drinking a cup of coffee while taking in the seaside views from her balcony. 

Related Articles
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore Rhinestone-Pinstriped Pants With a Matching Tube Top to Taylor Swift's Concert
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Plunging Corset Top With a High-Slit Denim Maxi Skirt
Christina Aguilera Instagram
Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s All-Black Swimsuit Featured One Really Chic Detail Shoppers Call “So Flattering”
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Summer Dress Code Staple That Makes Styling A Breeze
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple That Makes Styling a Breeze
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen One Shoulder White Dress With Cape at Hollywood For Science Gala
Gisele Bündchen Wore the Tiniest Cutoffs, Maybe Ever, and a Denim Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Dua Lipa 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere 2023
Dua Lipa's Metallic Pink Minidress Channeled Not One, But Two Iconic Movies
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin
Ashley Simone wears vintage chartreuse, a celebrity color trend that celebrities can't get enough of.
Why Are Celebs So Obsessed With This Shade of Green?
Heidi Klum Husband Anniversary Trip
Heidi Klum Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in an Animal Print Bikini Top and Matching Navel Cutout Pants
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Ultimate Fall Boot
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day
Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz Wore the Fanciest Version of Summer 2023’s Comeback Shoe
Sarah Michelle Gellar IG
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore a Plunging White Puff-Sleeved One-Piece