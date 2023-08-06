Heidi Klum Wore a Zebra-Print Bikini in an Unexpected Color Combo

Heidi Klum seemingly packed a bikini for every occasion for her weeks-long Italian getaway this summer. There was the little black bathing suit she wore while taking an ice-cold outdoor shower, and the upside-down two-piece she slipped on for a boat ride around Capri, as well as the cheetah-spotted bikini top she paired with navel cutout pants for her anniversary dinner with husband Tom Kaulitz.

And yesterday, low and behold, she pulled out yet another swimsuit for a day of sightseeing.



On Saturday, Heidi shared a new set of bikini-clad photos to her Instagram grid while exploring the coastal city with Kaulitz. "Bella Italia 🇮🇹 ❤️," she captioned her post, which showed the supermodel posing next to the architecture in a zebra-print bikini with a matching high-waisted miniskirt that also acted as her coverup. But of course, Heidi being Heidi, these weren't your typical black and white zebra stripes, and instead, she opted for an unexpected pink and brown pairing.

Heidi Klum Instagram

Klum accessorized her swimwear look with shield-style sunglasses, a pendant necklace, strawberry-patterned Gucci slides, and a coordinating bright red manicure.

The next morning, Heidi changed into a second swimsuit — and this time, she went back to basics with a string bikini in a classic shade of brown. "bonjourno 🥰🇮🇹," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with her blonde hair down and damp, drinking a cup of coffee while taking in the seaside views from her balcony.