Heidi Klum Went Makeup-Free While Sunbathing Topless on Instagram

While all of Hollywood is showing up and showing out on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival (see: Eva Longoria, Julia Fox, Sydney Sweeney), Heidi Klum is taking it easy (while wearing far less clothing) just several miles away in Antibes.



On Friday, the supermodel was spotted sunbathing topless on a balcony with the gorgeous backdrop of the French Riviera behind her. Wearing nothing but a pair of black thong bikini bottoms, Heidi's stringy top was tossed off to the side next to her towel and a black baseball cap. In the photo, she posed with her back to the camera, looking over her shoulder with a white rose in one hand, revealing a makeup-free complexion and her blonde hair and French-girl fringe styled in textured, beach-y waves.



"Cap d’Antibes 🇫🇷 🥰❤️ 🌞 🌹," she captioned the envy-inducing snapshot on Instagram.

Heidi certainly earned her rest and relaxation on the Riviera. Before hitting the beach, she was hitting the red carpet at Cannes along with her fellow A-listers — first, at the premiere of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, wearing a canary-yellow Zuhair Murad gown with major underboob and ab-baring cutouts, a hip-high slit in the front, and the most dramatic sleeves that looked more like wings.

The next day, she wore another over-the-top outfit to the amfAR Gala, opting for Georges Hobeika couture paired with a super sleek blowout.