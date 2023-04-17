Heidi Klum Paired Her Itty-Bitty Yellow Bikini With a Furry Bucket Hat

Winter on top, summer on bottom.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 17, 2023
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum seemingly can't decide which season she's dressing for — but can you blame her? One day, it's warm and sunny, and, the next, it will be cold and rainy (and possibly even snowing). But the supermodel has appeared to have found a quirky sartorial solution for an age-old springtime style dilemma. 

Yesterday, Klum shared a couple of sun-filled snapshots of herself lounging in a field of grass while wearing an itty-bitty bright yellow bikini on Instagram. She paired the suit's scoop-neck top and stringy bottoms with a complementary bucket hat, but instead of a summery crochet or waterproof nylon, Klum opted for a furry version to keep her warm just in case the clouds decided to come rolling in. She wore her long blonde hair down in natural waves and went makeup-free, accessorizing with just a pair of gold under-eye patches. 

"Finally some sunshine 🌞," she captioned the slideshow of snaps, which also included a photo of her sniffing a dandelion that matched her bikini.

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Instagram.

It appears as if Klum was able to escape Los Angeles’s rainy weather this weekend and travel to Greece for Greek Orthodox Easter. In another photo dump posted to her grid, Heidi partook in several Greek holiday customs — including tapping eggs (it's believed whoever's egg doesn't crack will have the best health that year). She also posed underneath the blue and white Greek flag while dressed in a paisley-printed green jumpsuit, a coordinating lime green cardigan, and peep-toe sandals.

