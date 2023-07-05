Heidi Klum Wore a Bikini-Gown Hybrid With a Midsection Cutout and the Highest Leg Slit

From underboob-baring dresses to bikinis and bucket hats, Heidi Klum has become the poster child for unexpected (and controversial) summer style statements. On Wednesday, the supermodel wore the ultimate summer gown during the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2023/2024 couture show in Paris.

Klum arrived in a blue-and-black dress-swimsuit hybrid with one-half of a black floor-length dress that attached to a blue bandeau and waist tie, both of which had long pleated pieces of fabric flowing off. The pleated skirt and "bikini bottom" created a super-high, hip-height leg slit, and she paired the amalgamation with black strappy sandals and a sapphire gemstone necklace.

Getty Images

Her famous blonde hair was styled in gentle waves with forehead fringe, and for glam, she chose a silver smoky eye and a glossy pink lip.

Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, have been vacationing in Paris and enjoying the sights and sounds of the City of Love. Klum shared a few Instagram photo dumps documenting their holiday. Yesterday, she shared a roundup of snaps with Kaulitz in which she wore a sheer black tank top and white bralette.

"Its hot today in Paris 🤪❤️🔥," she captioned the post.

In a separate post, the model posed totally naked in the couple's hotel room. In the first slide, she stood behind the curtains and peered out the window, while another captured her breakfast of fresh fruit and hard boiled eggs. The final image showed Klum in the nude while holding a poster over her body.

"Bonjour 🇫🇷❤️," she wrote.