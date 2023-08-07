Heidi Klum’s Floral One-Piece Swimsuit Had the Most Gigantic Underboob-Baring Cutout, Maybe Ever

It doesn't get better (or bigger) than this.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on August 7, 2023
Heidi Klum has officially reached the point in summer where she’s wearing stylish swimsuits more often than she’s wearing actual clothes. Case in point? Just days after sporting an upside-down bikini top followed by a zebra-print two-piece (in the most unexpected color), the supermodel slipped into her sexiest swimwear yet again by posing in a floral one-piece complete with a gigantic underboob-baring chest cutout.

On Monday, Klum kicked off her week by sharing a roundup of photos from her most recent swimsuit modeling session that showed her posing with a plate of tomatoes and assorted fruits. The America’s Got Talent judge’s white floral one-piece — which featured a halter neckline, considerable cutout, and high-cut legs — perfectly complemented the bright colors of the fruits, and Heidi accessorized the look with a simple necklace, brown-tinted sunglasses, and a silver bracelet. 

In the glam department, the model opted to keep her makeup to a minimum and wore her blonde hair down straight (and slightly wet from a mid-day dip in the water).

“Make sure to eat your fruits and…..🍐🍇🍒🍑🍅🫐🍋🍓🍍🍏🍉🍌🍒🍒🍒🍋🍏🍅🍇😎🇮🇹❤️,” she cheekily captioned the dump.

Klum’s post comes amid a weeks-long vacation in Italy in honor of her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband Tom Kaulitz, where the pair has been busy seeing the sights, eating delicious food, and soaking up the sun. 

Late last week, the supermodel shared yet another post to commemorate their fourth year together captioned, “Ich bin soooo verliebt in Dich Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Anniversary mein Liebling 🥰,” which translates to, “I'm soooo in love with you Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ Happy Anniversary my love 🥰.”

