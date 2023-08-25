Heidi Klum Just Elevated Her All-Black Outfit With a Very Good Belt

The season's must-have statement accessory.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.

Published on August 25, 2023 @ 12:19PM
Heidi Klum All Black Fit
Photo:

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

After stepping out in the most controversial pair of platform clogs that simultaneously offered fashion and function, Heidi Klum swapped her cloud-like clogs for something with a little more edge.

On Wednesday, the supermodel took a stroll in Los Angeles while sporting a sleek all-black outfit with coordinating black accessories. Proving there's no easier outfit solution than wearing all black, Klum slipped into an head-to-toe black ‘fit, featuring a fitted corset top with boning and coordinating dark-wash straight-leg jeans. Sticking to the theme, she added a timeless accessory that the fashion It girlies can’t get enough of this season: a matching statement belt that instantly transformed her OOTD. And, in true Klum fashion, the star finished off the look with sky-high black platform sandals. Aviator sunglasses, a coordinating croc-embossed bag, a smattering of rings, and gold bangles accessorized the sleek ensemble.

Heidi Klum All Black Fit

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As for her glam, her famous blonde hair was styled in loose waves with her signature forehead fringe, and she chose a bronzy complexion with a glossy pink lip.

Heidi klum floral swimsuit cutout

Instagram/Heidi Klum

When she's not teaching a masterclass in transitional dressing, she's probably rewinding back the summer days of yore in itty-bitty bikinis. Earlier this month she chose a white floral one-piece, which featured a crisscross neckline and a gigantic underboob-baring cutout. A pendant necklace, brown-tinted sunglasses, a silver bracelet, and two platters of colorful fruit provided the finishing touches to her successful summer day.

