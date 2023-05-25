Heidi Klum's Underboob-Baring Gown Practically Had Wings

Heidi Klum has become synonymous with shocking, over-the-top Halloween costumes (her 2022 worm look still haunts me). When she's not throwing her famous costume ball, however, her fashion pendulum swings in a totally different direction. And the model used the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to prove that she's a girl who can do both.

On Wednesday, Klum showed up to the hallowed red carpet in an internet-breaking, canary-yellow Zuhair Murad gown that featured underboob- and midsection-baring cutouts, the highest leg slit maybe ever, and intricately beaded shoulders.

Getty Images

Two floor-skimming panels of fabric attached to her shoulders creating a cape that she played with and threw into the air for the flashbulbs, creating a wing-like effect. At one point (like all truly memorable red carpet moments) Klum nearly experienced a wardrobe malfunction with the dress's chest cutout. But like a true professional, Klum kept her cool and continued posing for the cameras.

The America's Got Talent judge wore her signature blonde hair in loose waves and bangs that were blown out to sweep across either side of her forehead. Her minimalistic glam — dewy skin, feathered lashes, and mauve lips — allowed the dress to do the talking.

Getty Images

Heidi gave her 10.9 million Instagram followers a closer look at the statement-making frock with a video that captured her riding in the car while showing off the dress's risky neckline and tousling her blonde waves and fringe.

"CANNES 💛," she captioned the post.