Celebrity Heidi Klum Heidi Klum Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in an Animal Print Bikini Top and Matching Navel Cutout Pants Summer lovin' happened so fast. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2023 @ 09:59AM Photo: Heidi Klum/Instagram We only have about a month left of bikini season, and Heidi Klum is savoring every last moment. After sporting nothing but a brown thong and a cherry-patterned white bikini within a day of each other, the model was back at it again — this time, summering in Europe in an itty-bitty two-piece. On Thursday, the supermodel gave her followers a look at her latest swimwear moment while celebrating four years of marital bliss with Tom Kaulitz. In a new photo dump shared to Instagram, Klum rode on the back of a moped with Kaulitz, dressed in a brown-and-white animal print string bikini top with matching pants that featured a bellybutton cutout. Heidi Klum/Instagram While the pattern of her top was striking enough on its own, extra details — like a smattering of gold chain necklaces, a pair of cream shearling sandals, and a red purse with a gold chain — elevated Heidi's beach look even further. The model styled her long blonde hair down in tousled waves with forehead fringe, while the rest of her glam included a bronzy glow along with feathered lashes and glossy lips. Heidi Klum Wore a Bikini-Gown Hybrid With a Midsection Cutout and the Highest Leg Slit “Ich bin soooo verliebt in Dich Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Anniversary mein Liebling 🥰,” she captioned the post, which translated to: “I'm soooo in love with you Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️Happy Anniversary my darling🥰.” Elsewhere in the dump, the supermodel documented countless PDA-filled snaps including a video of the two sharing a kiss over a romantic dinner and another of them with their arms wrapped around in each other while posing outside the beachside restaurant.