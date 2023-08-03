Heidi Klum Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in an Animal Print Bikini Top and Matching Navel Cutout Pants

Summer lovin' happened so fast.

Published on August 3, 2023 @ 09:59AM
Heidi Klum Husband Anniversary Trip
Photo:

Heidi Klum/Instagram

We only have about a month left of bikini season, and Heidi Klum is savoring every last moment. After sporting nothing but a brown thong and a cherry-patterned white bikini within a day of each other, the model was back at it again — this time, summering in Europe in an itty-bitty two-piece.

On Thursday, the supermodel gave her followers a look at her latest swimwear moment while celebrating four years of marital bliss with Tom Kaulitz. In a new photo dump shared to Instagram, Klum rode on the back of a moped with Kaulitz, dressed in a brown-and-white animal print string bikini top with matching pants that featured a bellybutton cutout.

Heidi Klum Animal Print Suit

Heidi Klum/Instagram

While the pattern of her top was striking enough on its own, extra details — like a smattering of gold chain necklaces, a pair of cream shearling sandals, and a red purse with a gold chain  — elevated Heidi's beach look even further. The model styled her long blonde hair down in tousled waves with forehead fringe, while the rest of her glam included a bronzy glow along with feathered lashes and glossy lips.

“Ich bin soooo verliebt in Dich Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Anniversary mein Liebling 🥰,” she captioned the post, which translated to: “I'm soooo in love with you Tom Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️Happy Anniversary my darling🥰.”

Elsewhere in the dump, the supermodel documented countless PDA-filled snaps including a video of the two sharing a kiss over a romantic dinner and another of them with their arms wrapped around in each other while posing outside the beachside restaurant.

