Shoppers Are "Seeing New Hair Growth" After a Month of Using These Scalp Massagers — and They're $5 Apiece

In the pursuit of luscious locks, we’ll try just about anything once. According to experts, scalp massagers are worth considering if you're looking to grow out your tresses. While they’re a great tool for breaking up buildup and evenly dispersing hair care products, they also stimulate blood flow to support healthy hair growth. Heeta's Hair Scalp Massager Brush does all that and more, offering a deeper clean than using just your hands, while giving you a salon-like experience at home.

In a previous InStyle article, certified trichologist Bridgette Hill affirmed that scalp massagers aren’t directly proven to promote hair growth, though they boost blood circulation that may assist in the process. "Scalp massagers aid with reducing tight muscles that are located in the scalp, in addition to improving circulation to deliver the necessary nutrients to the hair follicle for optimal hair growth," states Hill. But scalp massagers aren't just beneficial for hair health; they, like any form of massage, can also provide a much-needed break from the stresses of daily life and promote overall wellness.



Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

At $10, Heeta's Hair Scalp Massager Brush comes in a pack of two, bringing the price to $5 apiece. Available in eight color pairings, the brush’s gourd-like shape can be comfortably held in the palm of your hand with minimal slippage risk when saturated. Three sizes of soft, silicone bristles minimize tangling, pulling, and digging too deep into the scalp, which can lead to irritation. Use it while shampooing to break up product buildup and remove dandruff to support a healthy environment for hair to grow. The scalp massager can be used on all hair types from curly to straight — and you can even use it on your pets.

Among the 8,000+ five-star ratings, one thick-haired reviewer stated that after just one use, "my scalp feels great [and] my hair feels cleaner,” adding that the brush is “so comfortable to hold and easy to use.” Another shopper experiencing thinning voiced, "After about six months of daily use, I began having new hair growth. I have finally gained some of the volume back to my hair." Another customer confirmed they’re “seeing new hair growth and less product build up” after a month of use, while one five-star reviewer said it "makes my hair much more fluffy on top without even blow drying it,” attesting to its ability to add volume.

Whether you have thick or thin, curly, or straight hair, Heeta's Hair Scalp Massager Brush is a valuable addition to your hair care routine — and it's available for $5 apiece on Amazon.