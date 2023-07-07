These “Stylish and Comfy” Shoes Combine 2 of Summer 2023’s Biggest Trends, and They’re on Sale for $19

If you had told me five years ago that ballet flats would be the ‘It’ shoe of 2023, I wouldn’t have believed you. But the rumors are true, and the shoes we used to wear in middle school are taking over Hollywood. In the past few weeks alone, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kate Middleton have all been spotted wearing flats, and now you can hop on the trend thanks to an epic Amazon deal; the Heawish crochet ballet flats that reviewers call “stylish and comfy” are on sale for just $19.

Not only do these knit shoes qualify as ballet flats, but they’re also an easy way to sneak crochet — another popular summer fashion trend — into your wardrobe. The flats come in eight colors, including seasonal pastels and year-round neutrals. They have comfortable cushioned insoles, a pull tab on the back for easy on-and-off, and a bow decoration on the top. Plus, they’re super flexible and foldable, making them easy to pack.

Amazon

I like to think of ballet flats as an elevated pair of sneakers, making the styling opportunities seemingly endless. Wear them casually with jeans or cutoffs and a graphic tee, zhuzh them up with a floral sundress, or make them professional with tailored trousers and a blouse. They’ll provide the same comfort and support as your favorite lifestyle sneakers, just with a more sophisticated vibe.

In the shoes’ Amazon reviews section, more than 1,500 shoppers left five-star ratings, and hundreds of those people left glowing reviews. One shopper called them the “most comfortable shoes” they’ve ever worn, adding that they’re “good enough for everyday wear and classy enough for special occasions.” Another reviewer said they wore the flats for 12 hours at Disneyland, and they were “so comfortable” and got “no blisters from rubbing.” Plus, a third person said that wearing these ballet flats feels like “walking on cushions.”

Amazon

Other shoppers shared their experiences packing the flats and wearing them on vacation. One reviewer said the shoes are “great for traveling” since they “take up little room in a suitcase,” while a second person said they wore the flats “all over on vacation in Venice,” and they were “cute and painless.”

If these reviews have convinced you to bring back the shoes of your youth, be sure to grab the Heawish crochet ballet flats while they’re on sale starting at $19 on Amazon.