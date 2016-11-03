The Best Workouts That Don't Require a Gym Membership

It's probably safe to say that you use your smartphone and tablet more than you use your gym membership, so why not make that data plan work overtime and get on board with a virtual fitness routine?

We tested out the latest downloads and rounded up our favorite four. They can all be streamed on demand, and none of 'em require any equipment, so your living room finally has a leg up on Equinox.

Whether you have 20 minutes or an hour to dedicate to training, there's a plan for you. We just squashed any excuses for skipping a sweat session—you're welcome.

Beachbody On Demand

With hundreds of instantly available workouts in the areas of cardio, strength-training, yoga, dance, and even P90X, this is one of the easiest-to-follow fitness apps out there (free; itunes.apple.com). Thanks to a handy playback feature, you can backtrack in each workout until you're confident you've mastered the moves. The Apple Watch version of the app combines these premium workout plans with real-time heart-rate monitoring and calorie tracking so that you can get the most out of your workout session.

Sweat with Kayla

Insta-famous personal trainer Kayla Itsines has the largest online following of female fitness enthusiasts in the world, and her app (free; itunes.apple.com) provides targeted workout and meal plans for users. As of today, the app is available for the Apple Watch, meaning you can get Itsines's step-by-step workouts straight to your wrist so you don't have to rely on having your phone nearby while you're in the zone.

TRN

If you live in or have plans to visit New York City or Miami and you're looking to get some hands-on instruction IRL, then TRN (free; itunes.apple.com) is for you. You can book a personal training session on-demand in the areas of general training, yoga, pilates, and swimming. You'll be paired with a pro based on your needs and your trainer will come to your home, hotel, or even office at the time of your choosing.

TrainersVault

This is your ultimate source for boutique fitness. You can browse through a lineup of expert trainers to find out what they specialize in and who their high-profile clients are, then download content from your favorite. Unlike other sources that place restrictions on your workout downloads, Trainersvault allows users to access their content at any time.