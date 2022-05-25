Relationships and Intimacy

Most Recent

Do Relationship Ultimatums Ever Actually Work?
Shockingly, the tactics used on the Netflix show are not therapist-approved!
Here's How to Spot a Covert Narcissist, According to a Relationship Expert
Also known as 'closet narcissists', they're really good at faking empathy.
7 Signs You're In a Rebound Relationship
If you have an underlying feeling you're being used as a Band-Aid to get over an ex, you probably are.
How to Know If You Have 'Relationship PTSD' — and 7 Steps to Heal
If you're experiencing intrusive thoughts or nightmares, rage towards your ex, and anxiety around relationships, you could have this new subcategory of PTSD.
The Problem With Being a 'Hopeless Romantic', According to Relationship Experts
Here are the signs you might be falling into this trap — plus, a different way of thinking about love that might be even more fulfilling.
The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide Based On Your Relationship Status
Whether you're in a situationship, a LTR, or anything in between, there’s no need to sweat V-Day gifting.
More Relationships and Intimacy

14 Subtle Signs You're Dating a Misogynist
They’re not all as brazen as our former president.
11 Red Flags You Should Never Ignore, According to Relationship Experts
These warning signs can be notoriously easy to miss or ignore — although they're usually clear as day after the fact.
A Relationship Expert Shares the Best Holiday Gifts for Every Stage of Dating
The Surprising Reason Why Unrequited Love Might Be a Pattern in Your Dating Life
12 Signs You're Dating a Man Child
Haunting Is the Dating Trend Even Worse Than Ghosting
10 Signs You're an Emotional Masochist

If you seek out toxic, intense relationships with a lot of ups and downs, this could be you.

All Relationships and Intimacy

7 Signs You're Dating a Sociopath, According to a Therapist
Roaching Is the New Dating Trend That's As Gross As It Sounds
Elisha Cuthbert's Old School Underwear Forever Changed My Relationship with the Word "Sexy"
10 Signs You're Dating Someone Who's Emotionally Unavailable
How to Really "Win" a Breakup, According to a Relationship Expert
I Use Tips from Parenting Books to Deal with the Adult Men I'm Dating
'Honesty Bombing' Is the New Post-Quarantine Dating Trend
The O.C.'s Most Controversial Relationship Got an Important Last-Minute Edit
How Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Keep Their Relationship So Low-Key, According to an Astrologer  
This Emotionally Abusive Habit Is a Guaranteed Relationship Killer 
This Workout "Trend" Will Revolutionize Your Relationship with Exercise and Your Body
'Apocalypsing' Is the Pandemic's Most Problematic Dating Trend
The Questions You Should Be Asking Romantic Prospects When Online Dating
Fear of Dating Again, aka FODA, Is Very Much a Thing Right Now
The Warning Signs of a Trauma Bonding Relationship That You Need to Know About
Trust Me, These Are the Best Dating Apps for Women Over 40
7 Tips For Being Less Jealous In Your Relationship
A Rebounder's Guide to Casual Dating
Temperature-Checking Is the Latest Toxic Dating Trend You Could Be Guilty Of
Relationship Experts Say This Toxic Habit Is One the Biggest Predictors of Divorce
Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Addresses Those Phoebe Dynevor Dating Rumors
9 Signs of Emotional Abuse, According to a Relationship Expert
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Dating App Tips and Profile Red Flags
What Is a Polyamorous Relationship, Really?
15 Signs Your Partner Is Gaslighting You, According to a Relationship Expert
