Mental Health

Most Recent

Tommy Dorfman Shares the Daily Mental Health Tools That Bring Her Serenity
The actress and budding fashion icon is entering a new decade with renewed purpose.
Your Therapist Is Not Your Friend, Take It from a Psychiatrist
Friendship is a two-way street. Therapy is not — and that's the whole point. 
Harry Styles Says Going to Therapy Makes Him "Feel More Alive"
Reason number 5,986 why we stan.
Sophie Turner Had a Live-In Therapist For Her Eating Disorder — Here's What That Means
We talked to a clinical psychologist about the treatment and other more affordable options.
Prince Harry Talked About the "Immense" Difference Between How People View Therapy in California and the U.K.
"In the U.K. it's like, 'Therapist? What therapist?'"
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex's Feelings
Exhibit A: Jennifer Garner.
Advertisement

More Mental Health

Selena Gomez Wants to Make 'Mental Fitness' as Normal as Working Out
We talked to the actress about the launch of Wondermind, her new platform designed to destigmatize and democratize mental health.
"MDMA Treatment Helped Save My Life"
The so-called party drug has become a new frontier in treating trauma.
Elle Fanning Explains How Clothes Helped Her Transform Into Michelle Carter for The Girl From Plainville
Here's How to Spot a Covert Narcissist, According to a Relationship Expert
Bella Hadid Opened up About Her Ongoing Struggle With Mental Health in Her Latest Interview
I Took Myself Out On a Solo Date and 10/10 Would Recommend
My Depression Is Selfish — and Yours May Be, Too

When I stopped viewing my depression as an inherent part of myself — like a character trait — I found a new way to fight it.

All Mental Health

I'm a Psychiatrist and It's OK If You Need a Xanax to Hang Out With Your Mom Over the Holidays
Hallie Jackson Opens Up About Mental Health and Burnout in Her New Show
The Mental Health Impacts of Beauty Filters on Social Media Shouldn't Be Ignored — Here's Why
What a Ketamine "Trip" for Depression Is Really Like
10 Signs You're an Emotional Masochist
Male Celebrities Are Being Sensitive and It's Hot
I'm a Psychiatrist, and I Can't "Control" My Emotions Any Better Than You 
What Living with Trichotillomania Is Really Like
Annie Murphy Wants to Talk to You About Your Birth Control Options
7 Types of Eating Disorders, Explained
7 Signs You're Dating a Sociopath, According to a Therapist
It's Time to Leave the Term 'Pregnancy Brain' Behind
Khloé Kardashian Said She "Can't Stand" People Who Complain About Being "Fat" in a Resurfaced Video
You're Probably Guilty of Revenge Bedtime Procrastination
Simone Biles Is Redefining Greatness
How to Tell If You Actually Have Social Anxiety Disorder
I'm a Psychiatrist and Even I Kept My Mental Health Meds a Secret
7 Common Types of Depression You Might Be Dealing With
Naomi Osaka Shared That Meghan Markle Supported Her Decision to Prioritize Mental Health
If You Want to Lucid Dream, Read This
Jennifer Aniston Says She Has "Gotten a Lot Out of Therapy"
Naomi Osaka Tried to Protect Her Mental Health, and The Response Is Sadly Predictable
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From the French Open After Her Comments About Mental Health
Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly "Deeply Upset" with Harry's Latest Comments About the Royal Family
Prince Harry Opened Up About the "Panic Attacks, Severe Anxiety" He Had As a Senior Royal
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com