Tommy Dorfman Shares the Daily Mental Health Tools That Bring Her Serenity
The actress and budding fashion icon is entering a new decade with renewed purpose.
Your Therapist Is Not Your Friend, Take It from a Psychiatrist
Friendship is a two-way street. Therapy is not — and that's the whole point.
Harry Styles Says Going to Therapy Makes Him "Feel More Alive"
Reason number 5,986 why we stan.
Sophie Turner Had a Live-In Therapist For Her Eating Disorder — Here's What That Means
We talked to a clinical psychologist about the treatment and other more affordable options.
Prince Harry Talked About the "Immense" Difference Between How People View Therapy in California and the U.K.
"In the U.K. it's like, 'Therapist? What therapist?'"
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex's Feelings
Exhibit A: Jennifer Garner.