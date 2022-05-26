Health and Wellness

How to Prevent Forehead Breakouts When You Have Bangs
Oily, sweaty hair can lead to breakouts, but you can avoid them.
Tommy Dorfman Shares the Daily Mental Health Tools That Bring Her Serenity
The actress and budding fashion icon is entering a new decade with renewed purpose.
Blake Lively Said Having Daughters Allowed Her to Finally Feel Comfortable in Her Skin
She shares James, Inez, and Betty with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
How Fashion Brands Are Standing Up for Reproductive Rights
From donating proceeds to supporting employees.
Weddings Are Back — And They're More Expensive Than Ever
The wedding boom of 2022 isn't making it easy for couples with long-postponed nuptials to pull off the party of their dreams.
Your Therapist Is Not Your Friend, Take It from a Psychiatrist
Friendship is a two-way street. Therapy is not — and that's the whole point. 
Do Relationship Ultimatums Ever Actually Work?
Shockingly, the tactics used on the Netflix show are not therapist-approved!
Tula Just Added a New Anti-Aging Overnight Eye Treatment to Its Customer-Favorite Skincare Lineup
Tula's latest hit uses a retinol alternative to hydrate and rejuvenate skin as you sleep.
Harry Styles Says Going to Therapy Makes Him "Feel More Alive"
Ranavat Wants You to Approach Your Skincare Routine Like a Ritual
Here's What Young Women Should Take Away from Hailey Bieber's "Mini Stroke"
Dakota Johnson's Met Gala Bangs Were Styled With 2 Products From This Anti-Aging Hair Brand 
Abortion Isn't Over, But It's Not Looking Good 

Making sense of the Supreme Court's leaked Roe v. Wade decision and what else is at stake

No, IVF Doesn't Trigger Menopause —  But the Side Effects Can Be Hellishly Similar
What to Know About Hair Removal If You Have PCOS
Selena Gomez Wants to Make 'Mental Fitness' as Normal as Working Out
"MDMA Treatment Helped Save My Life"
Yes, You Should Definitely Take a Nap After Therapy
Yes, Hyaluronic Acid Condoms Exist — and We Asked a Gyno Why
Elle Fanning Explains How Clothes Helped Her Transform Into Michelle Carter for The Girl From Plainville
Will Smith Apologized For Slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Here's How to Spot a Covert Narcissist, According to a Relationship Expert
This Dermatologist-Created Brand Wants You to Treat Haircare Like Skincare
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Second Behind-the-Scenes Pregnancy Video
The Experts Are Begging You: Stop Buying Vaginal Probiotics
Kylie Jenner Just Opened Up About Her Postpartum Journey
Hanahana Celebrates Its 5-Year Anniversary With Yet Another Way to Honor Yourself
Hailey Bieber Was Hospitalized for a Blood Clot in the Brain
I Took Myself Out On a Solo Date and 10/10 Would Recommend
My Depression Is Selfish — and Yours May Be, Too
Jada Pinkett Smith Shared a Sheer Maternity Throwback Photo to Celebrate Rihanna's Pregnancy Style
How I Use EFT Tapping to Relieve Stress and Anxiety
Yes, We're All Still Sleeping Miserably
Queen Elizabeth Has COVID-19
This New, Anti-Aging Hand Sanitizer Sold Out in Under 2 Weeks — and It Just Came Back
Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting
7 Signs You're In a Rebound Relationship
How to Use Your Heart Rate Zones to Reach Your Fitness Goals Faster
