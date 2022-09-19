TikTok Is Abuzz Over Lady Gaga’s New $45 Foundation That Rivals $140 Formulas

It’s always a pleasant surprise when the time I spend on TikTok pays off. The eerily accurate algorithm has given me countless recipes to try, aesthetics to replicate, and meme-able moments to remember — and thanks to the hype on TikTok over Haus Labs’ foundation, I’ve found a new all-time favorite base product.

Makeup enthusiasts across the platform can’t stop talking about the latest release from Lady Gaga’s clean beauty brand, the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, which launched earlier this month with a range of 51 shades. Per a spokesperson for the brand, the Korean-manufactured formula took two years and over 40 iterations to perfect — a process that included testing the shades on over 400 people.

As with all things Gaga, her commitment had serious pay off: TikTok users are so enamored with the foundation that one review video has earned over 163,000 likes and millions of views. As creator Audrey Hsu said, “This is the future of foundation. This is not a ‘your skin but better’ kind of foundation, this is the kind that makes people stare at you and go, was she created in a lab yesterday?”

She’s not wrong. After testing a free sample of the foundation for the last few weeks, I can’t get enough of it — even as someone who’s by and large abstained from wearing foundation daily (which deserves a step on the self-actualization hierarchy, IMO). So truly, I’m reaching for the vegan fluid for the sheer joy of it.

On that note, one pump of the foundation looks medium-sheer and glowy, with a level of dewy moisture that sinks into skin and basically blends itself out. Yet even on days when I’m breaking out in vicious zits, the slightest dab patted onto the pimples as a concealer obliterates any redness and leaves them undetectable, and it’s easily buildable for fuller coverage.

Shoppers at Sephora give the foundation similarly high marks. As one person with oily combination skin and wrinkles said, it went smoothly over their “life lines” and stayed that way — and another user commented that the coverage didn’t melt, even in 100-plus degree weather. It “feels like nothing on the skin,” a penultimate fan said, while a last reviewer on TikTok dubbed it a dupe for their $140 foundation.

Between Haus Labs’ excellent eyeliners and the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, the brand is building quite the name for itself, even beyond Gaga’s star appeal. If you’d like to try the latter, get it for $45 at Sephora.

