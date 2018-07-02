Harvey Weinstein Hit with 3 Additional Sexual Assault Charges in New York

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with three additional sex crimes in New York, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

On Monday, a Grand Jury charged the disgraced movie mogul with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Predatory sexual assault is a Class A-II felony, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to the DA's Office, which also clarifies that these indictments are merely additional allegations against Weinstein. "The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," the office's statement says—so he will have his day in court.

The charges come in addition to those listed in the previous indictment, which included rape in the first and third degrees as well as criminal sexual act in the first degree, which allegedly occurred in 2013 and 2004, respectively. Weinstein pled not guilty.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement, "A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law. This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward."

Adding that "our investigation continues," Vance also urged more survivors to speak with authorities: “There is still time to pursue justice."

Since the New York Times exposé that was published in October, dozens of women have come forward with allegations of harassment and abuse at Weinstein's hands—including Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.