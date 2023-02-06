The Internet's Favorite "Divorced Parents" Just Reunited

The 2023 Grammys were chock-full of unforgettable and historic moments (see: Beyoncé becoming the undisputed GOAT of music and Kim Petras earning a major win for the trans community). Of course, Taylor Swift was also there in a headline-making Midnights era two-piece set jamming out to all her favorite artists like Bad Bunny and ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. And leave it to the Swifties to spot the friendly exes (aka the internet's favorite "divorced parents") chatting — and exchanging a fist bump — in the audience.

During Steve Lacy's performance of "Bad Habit," the two music legends were seen talking for a couple of minutes, and at one point, they touched knuckles, further solidifying their friendship. Before Swift walked away and returned to her seat, she placed her hand on Styles's shoulder.

During Styles's performance of "As It Was," Swift was also caught on camera putting her signature awards show dance moves to the test. At the end of his song, Swift could even be seen giving her former lover a standing ovation. How's that for a supportive ex?

Styles took home the biggest award of the night: Album of the Year for Harry's House. The win was announced by one of his biggest fans, Reina, who Styles eventually bear hugged (and, wait for it ... fist bumped) once he made it to the stage. A shocked Styles accepted the award saying, “I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life. I think — like on nights like tonight — it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”

