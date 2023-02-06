The Internet's Favorite "Divorced Parents" Just Reunited

They never go out of style.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 @ 10:31AM
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Talking 2023 Grammys
Photo:

Getty Images

The 2023 Grammys were chock-full of unforgettable and historic moments (see: Beyoncé becoming the undisputed GOAT of music and Kim Petras earning a major win for the trans community). Of course, Taylor Swift was also there in a headline-making Midnights era two-piece set jamming out to all her favorite artists like Bad Bunny and ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. And leave it to the Swifties to spot the friendly exes (aka the internet's favorite "divorced parents") chatting — and exchanging a fist bump — in the audience.

During Steve Lacy's performance of "Bad Habit," the two music legends were seen talking for a couple of minutes, and at one point, they touched knuckles, further solidifying their friendship. Before Swift walked away and returned to her seat, she placed her hand on Styles's shoulder.

During Styles's performance of "As It Was," Swift was also caught on camera putting her signature awards show dance moves to the test. At the end of his song, Swift could even be seen giving her former lover a standing ovation. How's that for a supportive ex?

Styles took home the biggest award of the night: Album of the Year for Harry's House. The win was announced by one of his biggest fans, Reina, who Styles eventually bear hugged (and, wait for it ... fist bumped) once he made it to the stage. A shocked Styles accepted the award saying, “I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life. I think — like on nights like tonight — it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”

Related Articles
Doja Cat wearing Versace at the 2023 Grammys
See Every Showstopping Look From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
The 5 Movies From the Sundance Film Festival That Everyone Will Be Talking About
The 6 Movies From the Sundance Film Festival That Everyone Will Be Talking About
Best Halftime Fashion Moments
The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments to Date
TBT: Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee
TBT: Tommy Lee Licked Pamela Anderson's Face the Night They Met
TBT: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift walk together laughing
Jake Gyllenhaal Once Reportedly Spent $165,000 on a Date with Taylor Swift
Jennifer Lopez in a voluminous pink tulle gown
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Looks Made Our Jaws Drop
Jessica Henwick
Jessica Henwick’s Long Game Is Finally Paying Off
Cher and Val Kilmer together at the 1984 Academy Awards.
Cher Thought Her Head “Would Shoot Right Off” When She Kissed Val Kilmer
Movie still from the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
Top 15 Pop Culture Moments of 2001
Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Esposito
Bradley Cooper Doesn't Regret His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito
Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger
TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day
Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan smiling together
Sandra Bullock Said She "Chased" Tate Donovan "Like a Dog"
Beyonce
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is a Love Letter to Her LGBTQ Fans 
TBT: Katy Perry & John Mayer
TBT: Katy Perry and John Mayer Used to Make Out to Drake
October 31, 2015
See Over 57 of Taylor Swift's 1989 Tour Guests Take the Stage with Her