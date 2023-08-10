Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Are Fueling Romance Rumors With Their Recent Public Outing

And there are pictures to prove it.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 @ 02:25PM
NEWS: Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Are Fueling Dating Rumors With Their Recent Public Outing
Photo:

Getty Images

Harry Styles and actress Taylor Russell are fueling dating rumors with their late night talking. On Wednesday, Styles and Russell were spotted in London at an after-party for Russell's new play, The Effect. According to the Daily Mail, Styles attended the press performance before meeting up with the Bones and All star afterwards.

In photographs obtained by the outlet, the two can be seen closely conversing. Russell wears a sleek brown strapless dress while Harry wore a suit over a white T-shirt. It's worth mentioning that they were joined by friend and former late-night host James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey.

Harry Styles 2023 BRIT Awards Performing

Getty Images

This isn't the first time the two have sparked romance speculation, though. After Russell was spotted at his Love on Tour show in Vienna, the internet did its thing. The Sun reported that "Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music," according to a source. Neither of the performers have come out and confirmed their relationship.

Most recently, Harry was linked to Emily Ratajkowski after that viral steamy make out in Japan, and before that, he dated actress and director Olivia Wilde for nearly two years after meeting on the set of their thriller, Don't Worry Darling. Just last month, Styles accidentally revealed an "Olivia" tattoo on his thigh that appears to be dedicated to his former girlfriend.

