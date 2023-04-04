Rob Marshall Shared Why Harry Styles Ended Up Passing on Playing Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid'

Look at this role, isn't it neat? Wouldn't it make your IMDb complete?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 04:11PM
Harry Styles Brit Awards Red Carpet
Photo:

Getty Images

Disney's upcoming Little Mermaid could have looked a little different. Leading up the movie's big release, there were rumors that Harry Styles was in talks to play the beloved Prince Eric — you know, the prince with the flute and the shaggy dog — but ultimately, he passed on the chance to be a part of Disney history. In a new interview, director Rob Marshall explained that while Harry was great, the singer-turned-actor ended up focusing on "darker" roles.

"We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy," Marshall told Entertainment Weekly. "But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker."

Instead of heading under the sea, Harry had two films come out in 2022: Don't Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Chris Pine and My Policeman with David Dawson and Emma Corrin. He's also set to have a major role in Marvel's upcoming releases, something that was teased at the end of Eternals.

Harry Styles Brit Awards

Getty Images

"For a lot of young musical people like Harry, you're trying to carve your way and you don't wanna be seen as a singer, necessarily," Marshall added. "That's why he was really looking to do something not in the musical genre, to really stretch himself. It was really a fun idea to play with, but in the end, I always think things happen for a reason. I'm so happy to have two young, new people in the film."

Jonah Hauer-King is set to play Prince Eric part opposite Halle Bailey's (already controversial) Ariel. Hauer-King is a British actor most well-known for PBS's Little Women adaptation. 

"I'm always looking for the person who's deeply connected to a part," Marshall said of casting Hauer-King as Eric. "The words come off the page [and] all of a sudden they're in his mouth, and it sounds true and real. You believe the person."

The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters on May 26.

Related Articles
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Concerned That Prince Harry and Meghan Could "Overshadow" King Charles at His Coronation
Halle berry swimsuit instagram
Halle Berry Layered the Glitziest Plunging Caftan Over Nothing But a Black Bikini
Prince William and Kate Middleton St. Patrick's Day Parade
Kate Middleton Is Allegedly Annoyed With Prince William for Not Sticking Up for Her After 'Spare'
Dua Lipa Makes Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's Highly-Anticipated 'Barbie'
Dua Lipa Is Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
EMily ratajkowski cannes film festival
Emily Ratajkowski May Have Just Revealed That She’s Been Secretly Dating Harry Styles for Two Months
Barbie Ferreira WIF oscar pre-party
Barbie Ferreira Is Opening Up About Why She Left ‘Euphoria’ for the First Time
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Joked That Motherhood Is Like an "Emotionally Abusive Relationship"
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Sported a White Cut-Out Wetsuit While Swimming in Yucatán
Rihanna
Rihanna Just Shared an Adorable Video of Her Son Interrupting Her Workout
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a Sequined Sari With a Gold Embellished Bra on the Red Carpet
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Internet Is Losing It Over Gwyneth Paltrow’s Court Exit
Dawson's Creek Cast
Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek''s Grams Was the "First Person" to Take Her Seriously
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off
Hailey Bieber rhode skin peptide launch
Hailey Bieber Layered an Itty-Bitty Zip-Up Top Over the Tiniest String Bikini
Sophia Bush Mejuri Party
Sophia Bush Thinks We Should Call Out Brands That Don't Step Up for Reproductive Rights
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Addressed the Rampant Sexism on the Set of 'Live'